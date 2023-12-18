Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (16-8) are coming off arguably their best performance yet when they snuck away with a 118-117 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added to his MVP case with a game-winner to collect the impressive road win over the defending NBA champions.

Meanwhile, it’s been a struggle for the Grizzlies (6-18), who’ve lost four consecutive games. The good news is that they will welcome back their franchise star Ja Morant soon, as this game will mark the final of a 25-game suspension.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Dec. 18

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

Grizzlies at Thunder notable injuries

Thunder: Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way) is out.

Grizzlies: Ja Morant (suspension) is out. Marcus Smart (foot sprain) is out. Steven Adams (PCL surgery) is out. Brandon Clarke (Achilles tendon) is out. Derrick Rose (hamstring strain) is out. Luke Kennard (knee bruise) is out. Bismack Biyombo (back soreness) is doubtful.

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire