Advertisement

Grizzlies vs Rockets Game Highlights

NBA.com

Jalen Green recorded 34 points (26 in the 2nd Half) for the Rockets as they defeat the Grizzlies, 111-91. Jabari Smith Jr. (18 points, 9 rebounds) and Fred VanVleet (16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists) added a combined 34 points for the Rockets in the victory, while Desmond Bane tallied 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Grizzlies