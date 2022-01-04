Grizzlies vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) play against the Brooklyn Nets (11-11) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (7:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Charlotte Hornets

Tom Orsborn

Spurs notebook:

Poeltl, Siakam share tight bond after entering league together as Raptor draftees.

Murray eyeing return in Boston.

League reschedules postponed game with Raptors, changes start time for outing at Brooklyn.

Damichael Cole

JJJ or Tillie I wonder who gets the initial KD assignment tonight – 7:34 PM

Memphis Grizzlies

Rylan Stiles

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Good evening from Barclays Center. I just had an oatmeal raisin cookie. I’m game-ready. Nets-Grizzlies tip in a bit. First game for the Nets since that ugly Clippers loss and the last before Kyrie Irving returns. Memphis has eight replacement players. Updates to come. – 7:20 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

starting five 🆚 @Brooklyn Nets

🥷 @Ja Morant

🪣 @Desmond Bane

🇫🇷 @KillianTillie

🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.

🥝 @RealStevenAdams

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Two pregame stories today.

The first on Kyrie Irving, whose debut on Wednesday is Brooklyn’s worst-kept secret: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

The second on Joe Harris, whose return is in the 2-week ballpark now 5 weeks removed from ankle surgery: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:16 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Brooklyn will start Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Claxton tonight vs. the #Grizzlies. It’s their 15th different starting five of the season and ninth in their last 11 games. a total of 14 #Nets have drawn at least one start this season. – 7:09 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

The last Nets starting lineup before Kyrie returns for road games:

Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Claxton. – 7:02 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

3x lunges

3x buckets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. the Grizz: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Claxton. This is the 15th different starting five of the season. – 7:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets
first 5 on the floor

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

… and finally the Jan. 26 game in Brooklyn moves to Feb. 28. Everyone caught up? – 6:49 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Here’s the Nuggets updated now-six game road trip to end January. Two sets of back-to-backs. Six games in nine days.

Jan. 25 at Detroit

Jan. 26 at Brooklyn

Jan. 28 at New Orleans

Jan. 30 at Milwaukee

Feb. 1 at Minnesota

Feb. 2 at Utah – 6:45 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

That’s it for Coach Jenkins. @JoeMullinax signing off – @PAKA_FLOCKA will be with you the rest of the evening. Enjoy Grizzlies-Nets, and check out @Starting5Mem and Grizzlybearblues.com before tonight’s game. – 6:17 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

I asked Jenkins about Killian Tillie. Jenkins says that he is thrilled to have Tillie around as a full NBA roster member. He’s impressed with his versatility as a wing and big, and sees him as a high IQ/positionless player – “…he’s not a 2-3-4, he’s a good basketball player…” – 6:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins says that he is “beyond thrilled” for Ja Morant receiving Player of the Week. Jenkins says that Ja was excited but that he is far more motivated by winning than individual accolades. – 6:10 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins says that more so than three or four-year players being the Grizzlies “type”, they ask if the player can fit their schemes/culture. – 6:09 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Coach Jenkins is here. He says that Desmond Bane, after being thrown in to the fire last season, took stock of his rookie season and was relentless in his work ethic. “…he’s never satisfied…the work ethic is top notch…” – 6:06 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Hello friends. @JoeMullinax here with you for tonight’s pregame media availability with Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. – 5:57 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said Joe Harris could take “a couple weeks.” #Nets – 5:52 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash says Joe Harris is still a couple weeks away from returning. – 5:52 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving looks “great,” and that he and the rest of the team is excited to have Irving back on the court. If he has no setbacks between now and then, Irving should make his season debut Wednesday in Indiana. – 5:50 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I think Kyrie looks great. He’s such a talented and gifted player… we all look forward to him coming back.”

-Steve Nash on how Kyrie has looked. – 5:50 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

“I think Kyrie looks great. He’s a talented and gifted player…..We all look forward to him coming back,” Nash says. – 5:50 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Nash says it’s all about how Irving feels and if the team feels it’s safe for him to come back. – 5:49 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash asked about Irving’s return:

“We’re hopeful but no determinations have been made yet so we’ll see how he does between now and [wednesday].”

Adds it depends on “how he feels” and whether the Nets determine “it’s safe” for him to comeback. – 5:49 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash says the Nets are hopeful Kyrie Irving will play Wednesday in Indiana against the Pacers but maintains no determination has been made. – 5:49 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said it’s all about how Kyrie Irving feels and if it’s safe for him to come back. #Nets – 5:49 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Nash said they are hopeful Kyrie will return in Indianapolis but no determination has been made. pic.twitter.com/6XlUwHkD3m – 5:48 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said #Nets are “hopeful” Kyrie Irving can play Wednesday at the #Pacers but “no determination has been made.” #NBA – 5:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said there’s no determination on Kyrie Irving playing Wednesday despite multiple reports. He’s hopeful Irving is able to go. – 5:47 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Quin Snyder says Draymond deserves MVP consideration. An appreciative Green: “I’m not going to make an MVP case stacking my numbers against Steph Curry, Kevin Durant or Giannis. But the way I impact the game… impact winning, there is something to be said” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:47 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Steve Nash says the hope is that the irritation in LaMarcus Aldridge’s foot will not be a long-term issue. – 5:46 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said the Nets hope LaMarcus Aldridge’s foot soreness isn’t severe. – 5:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Man, the Nets got it rough with their rescheduled games.

They have to play the Spurs on Sunday, January 9 at 12:00 PM ET. Then they have to fly to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on a B2B on Monday, January 10 at 10 PM ET.

That’s a really rough trip for a B2B. – 5:45 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors rescheduled games

@ Chicago, from 12/22 to 1/26

@ Atlanta from 2/1 to 1/31

vs. Miami (Lowry return) from 2/3 to 2/1

vs. Chicago from 12/16 to 2/3

@ Brooklyn from 1/26 to 2/28

vs. Orlando from 12/20 to 3/4 – 5:44 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

The NBA has announced make-up dates: Bulls host

Detroit Jan. 11 ( 4 games in 5 nights- Pistons/Nets-b/b. Home with Golden St.@Bst).

Bulls at OKC 1-24, Raps at Bulls 1-26, Bulls at Raps 2-3. Bulls at Hawks 3-3. – 5:36 PM

Medina grad Jon Teske signs 10-day contract with NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies! @medinaathletics – 5:33 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Did to the Brooklyn game being scheduled for 1/26, the Nuggets at New Orleans game has now moved to 1/28 in New Orleans. It’ll be 3 games in 4 nights now for the #Nuggets at the start of that road trip. – 5:32 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Grizzlies have signed center Jon Teske to a 10-day hardship contract. – 5:32 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets rule LaMarcus Aldridge out tonight due to right foot soreness. – 5:31 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (right foot soreness) is out tonight vs the #Grizzlies – 5:31 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge is out for tonight’s game with right foot soreness. – 5:30 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Not saying the Nets don’t deserve it after being unable to field the required players to avoid cancellations when other teams played with playground rosters, but to play Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn and then Monday night Portland is a serious back-to-back set. – 5:28 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

New #Nets slate. Jan. 9 vs. #Spurs at noon (originally 7:30 pm), Jan. 10 at #Trailblazers – 10 pm (originally Dec. 23), Jan. 26 vs. #Nuggets – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 19), Feb. 17 vs. #Wizards – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 21), Feb. 28 vs. #Raptors – 7:30 pm (originally Jan. 26) – 5:28 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

📆 SCHEDULE UPDATE

Our game against the Nets, postponed from December 21, has been rescheduled for February 17 in Brooklyn. #DCAboveAll – 5:25 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Rescheduled games now give the Nets a brutal back-to-back with a home game Sunday afternoon against the Spurs and then at Portland on Monday. Probably count on seeing some of the kids in that one. – 5:23 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets have announced programming changes for five scheduled games this season. pic.twitter.com/7Wo7VSVFfr – 5:23 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Raptors’ newly updated schedule:

Jan. 26 @ Chicago

Jan. 31 @ Atlanta

Feb. 1 vs. Miami

Feb. 3 vs. Chicago

Feb. 28 @ Brooklyn

Mar. 4 vs. Orlando pic.twitter.com/2OIduaGvt9 – 5:23 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Sked changes

Raps @ Bulls (postponed Dec 22) now Jan 26

Raps @ Hawks (initially Feb 1) now Jan 31

Heat @ Raps, Lowry’s return (initially Feb 3) now Feb 1

Bulls @ Raps (postponed Dec 16) now Feb 3

Raps @ Nets (initially Jan 26) now Feb 28

Magic @ Raps (postponed Dec 20) now Mar 4 – 5:22 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed Jon Teske to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. pic.twitter.com/UaDIf4Db2i – 5:22 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

The #Blazers game against Brooklyn that was postponed last month has been rescheduled for Mon, Jan. 10 at Moda Center. #RipCity @RipCityRadio620 – 5:21 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets games rescheduled by #NBA pic.twitter.com/x7oXXOi9bm – 5:21 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

The #Nuggets postponed game at Brooklyn has been rescheduled for Jan. 26 in New York & the postponed Golden State game has been rescheduled for March 7 at Ball Arena. – 5:20 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Rescheduled games for Denver:

– Nuggets at Nets is Jan. 26

– Warriors at Nuggets is March 7

– Nuggets at Pelicans is moving from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 – 5:19 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

NBA announces rescheduling of 11 December games that were postponed due to Covid-19. Updates, including new Nets dates, here: pic.twitter.com/IxwBD3fr5U – 5:19 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Washington will play its postponed game against the Nets on Feb. 17. NBA just announced dates for a bunch of those games that were pushed for covid absences. – 5:18 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Wizards postponed game on Dec. 21st with Brooklyn has been moved to Thursday Feb. 17th at 7:30pm in Brooklyn. #DCAboveAll – 5:18 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

The game versus the Brooklyn Nets, originally scheduled for Dec. 23 but postponed due to the Nets not having enough healthy players, will now be played on Jan. 10, making the it the second night of a back-to-back, at 7 p.m. at Moda Center – 5:18 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards-Nets game originally scheduled for Dec. 21 and postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak will now be played on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., the league announced. – 5:18 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The Spurs-Nets game on Sunday has been moved to noon, to help the Nets get to Portland in time for a game there the following night. – 5:18 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

NBA announces 11 postponed games are rescheduled; eight others moved and two times adjusted to make it all happen.

Highlights:

– Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto now Feb. 1

– Brooklyn plays San Antonio at home Sunday, then goes to Portland the next day

– 7 teams now have a 4-in-5 – 5:16 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

A Ja Morant flex dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:34 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

After back-to-back losses, ESPN drops the Nets from 3rd to 6th in their NBA Power Rankings behind:

1. Warriors

2. Suns

3. Bulls

4. Jazz

5. Bucks – 4:00 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/demar-deroz… – 3:56 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

What a change of sports history this might’ve been: In 1999, Knicks/Rangers owner Charles Dolan and NJ Devils owner John McMullen put in a joint bid to buy the Washington Football Team. If they got the NFL team, then the Nets would have tried to buy the Devils and move to Newark pic.twitter.com/EgVsIO3gQg – 3:52 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Mike Conley in March of 2019 is the last Memphis Grizzlies player to win Player of the Week. Before, Marc Gasol won it in December of 2016. Big-time honor for Ja Morant. – 3:50 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Potential for eventful days at the United Center next week. #Bulls could host Nets with Kyrie on 1/12 and Warriors with Klay on 1/14.

Golden State is on a back to back, playing in Milwaukee on Thu, so it’s possible Thompson won’t play in one of those if he is back. – 3:46 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan and Memphis #Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant have been named conference players of the week. – 3:35 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time. It will not be the last. #NBAAllStar. https://t.co/J8ULkuyn2O pic.twitter.com/KOm6AY3V6s – 3:31 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Chicago Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan have been named Conference Players of the Week. – 3:31 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s Players of the Week for Week 11: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan. – 3:30 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

NBA Players of Week for Week 11: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:30 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 27 – Jan. 2). pic.twitter.com/h3wWdCqBDL – 3:30 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

The @NBA today announced that @Memphis Grizzlies guard @Ja Morant was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, Dec. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 2.

This is the first career Player of the Week Award for Morant, who helped guide the Grizzlies to a 3-0 week. pic.twitter.com/pC5hW4QiuZ – 3:30 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and Memphis’ Ja Morant were just named Eastern and Western Conference Player of the Week in the NBA.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Former NBA guard Elijah Millsap is signing a G League contract and is expected to join the College Park Skyhawks, sources tell @HoopsRumors. Millsap is the brother of Brooklyn Nets veteran Paul Millsap. – 3:26 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Kyrie’s return, tweaks to the Rondo trade, Rockets troubles, Grizzlies transactions, Warriors transactions and more. We cracked 13K in subscribers. Join the fun below as we push towards 15K next!

youtu.be/vacPIxKg1mc – 3:18 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 44 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a win over the Warriors.

It was the last of five straight games in which Harden recorded at least 40p/5a, tied with Allen Iverson for the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/RFZ1Ko3OUn – 3:01 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

After a hot streak in which he’s made 12 of 15 threes over the last 3 games, Ja Morant is actually shooting right at 40% from three on 4.4 attempts per game. Last year, he shot 30% on 3.5 attempts.

If Ja can shoot even 37% on 4+ attempts for the season, he’ll be unguardable. – 2:48 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

The marker for a successful Bulls season is the Eastern Conference Finals. They should expect to win a first round series and winning round two means beating one of Milwaukee, Brooklyn, or Miami (most likely). That’s the bar. – 2:25 PM

Langston Galloway @LangGalloway10

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Positive news on the #Cavs front.

JB Bickerstaff said that Darius Garland practiced today & is a game-time decision tomorrow vs. Memphis.

Garland entered in to health & safety protocols on Dec. 28th & has missed the past 4 games. – 2:10 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Kyrie Irving expected to return for Nets-Pacers on Wednesday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/03/rep… – 2:07 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

What’s the ceiling for Memphis?

Former #Grizzlies Point Guard @brevinknight22 tells @BCusterTV & @LegsESPN what their approach is against the elite teams in the league #GrzNxtGen

Catch Grizzlies-Nets tonight at 7:30 PM ET on NBA Radio, Channel 86

https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/HVI9S8JR8G – 2:04 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Who has the highest points per game average against the Grizzlies all time (minimum five games played)?

Kevin Durant. 26.8 points per game.

Who is second?

Kyrie Irving. 26.6 points per game.

Memphis will play one but not the other tonight. – 1:37 PM