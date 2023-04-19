Grizzlies vs Lakers Betting Forecast
Video Transcript
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins provided an update on Morant on Tuesday.
Morant's status is in doubt as Memphis looks to avoid falling into an 0-2 series hole at home.
Davis left for the locker room late in the second quarter after taking contact on an offensive rebound.
The Lakers got pushed to overtime by the Timberwolves on Tuesday night after a late foul by Anthony Davis.
The two franchises have never squared off in the postseason; they have both employed multiple Gasols, though. So that’s something.
The Lakers have been playing well for a few weeks.
