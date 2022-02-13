Grizzlies vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (39-18) play against the Charlotte Hornets (28-28) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 85, Charlotte Hornets 65 (Q3 06:22)

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

That Ja Morant / Ziaire Williams lob connection is too sweet – 8:42 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

when teams see us running in transition: – 8:42 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

caption this 😂 – 8:38 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

carolina's finest 🥷 – 8:37 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

*Checks score to the Hornets game* – 8:36 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Charlotte fans Memphis fans

🤝

recognizing Ja as the MVP – 8:34 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

ayooooooooooo @Ja Morant 😂 – 8:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

First Half 📸

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/XN17DeDdW1 – 8:33 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

wooooooooooooooooooooo. – 8:15 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

IT AIN’T EVEN OUR BIRTHDAY BUT WE GONE BALL IF WE WANT TO.

@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/kZ2OHuKR4p – 8:15 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

COLUMN: “This is for the people that stayed with us,” Penny Hardaway said after Memphis got a season-altering win at Houston. He deserved every bit of satisfaction that might have given him.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 8:14 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Halftime

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/T4JcN2fsyu – 8:13 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

HALFTIME

Hornets 43

Grizzlies 74

Bane: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 rebounds

Trip: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block

Ja: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

BC: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 stocks

Adams: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks

Melt: 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals – 8:12 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Halftime: Grizzlies lead Hornets 74-43

Memphis almost has as many paint points (42) as Charlotte does total. – 8:12 PM

Story continues

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

The Grizzlies are no longer on pace to score 150 points, so the Hornets have that and a gorgeous court going for them. – 8:11 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

NOT THE SHIMMY TRIP 😂 – 8:10 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Grizzlies 74, #Hornets 43 – 8:10 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Jaren Jackson Jr just hit a 3 and did what appeared to be like a cha-cha version of the Snake. Grizzlies up 34. – 8:10 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

a p p l y i n g. p r e s s u r e.

@Ja Morant // @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/fnW3NKauG2 – 8:08 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

still on his grizzly. – 8:03 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

LaMelo Ball hits the 3 and does the reload celebration.

Hornets down 33. – 8:02 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Full-court John Konchar to Ziaire Williams outlet passes for two-hand jams. Sure. – 8:02 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

This is just an outrageous performance from the Grizzlies. Definitely helped by the Hornets seemingly unable to hit *anything* but that’s been helped by the Grizzlies playing ferocious defense on every possession. – 8:01 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

how many points we got? a lot.

how many highlights we cooking? a lot. – 8:01 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

nothing easy 🚫 – 8:00 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Grizzlies on a 58-28 run to start the game (there is currently 5:07 left in the first half) – 7:59 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets are down by 30 points. In the second quarter. – 7:58 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

we call this a trip combo 🦄 – 7:57 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Adams-Bane two-man-game remains a joy. – 7:56 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

BIG BALLER BLOCK BY STEVEN ADAMS – 7:54 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

pic.twitter.com/MAFfWUcIsL – 7:54 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Jaren and Bane a combined 6-11 from 3. Grizzlies have been a good offensive team without being a good shooting team. They’ve got the potential to be a better shooting team, and Jaren in particular is the key. – 7:53 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jaren and Bane are just letting it rain from 3 – 7:51 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Another Grizzlies butt kicking here in Charlotte. Bane with 15 and Jaren with 11. – 7:51 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

7 foot shooter 🦄 – 7:51 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

14 points. 3/3 from three for @Desmond Bane 🔥

RT if des is your three point champion. pic.twitter.com/lvCwKVZFvN – 7:48 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Terry Rozier was called for a technical foul. #Hornets having a tough night. They are 5 for 28 from the floor and have 8 turnovers, which have led to 13 points for Memphis. – 7:45 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️

Us: 36 | @Charlotte Hornets: 15

📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/iDIQOd2mDJ – 7:42 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Lineup to start the second quarter:

Terry Rozier

James Bouknight

Kelly Oubre

PJ Washington

Montrezl Harrell – 7:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We have time to turn things around

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/qDGh48PiEt – 7:40 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

36 minutes of garbage time coming up in Charlotte – 7:39 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

36-15 Grizzlies through one. Hornets are 4-26 from the floor. – 7:39 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

First quarter scoring differential in the last four Memphis Grizzlies games:

152-85

Wild. – 7:39 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first quarter: Grizzlies 36, #Hornets 15 – 7:38 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

9 straight 30+ point first quarters.

seems good bob. – 7:37 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

having fun wit it.

@Ja Morant // @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/c6gx0jMnvR – 7:35 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

r i n g. t h e. b e l l. – 7:29 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Grizzlies are just destroying the Hornets on the offensive glass – 7:27 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Steven Adams already has 8 rebounds and 4 offensive rebounds, and the 1st quarter isn’t even over – 7:27 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

8 points & 7 rebounds in the first quarter for @Steven Adams 🥝 – 7:27 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Hornets 1-15 from the floor. – 7:24 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets begin this one by going 1 for 14 from the floor. Memphis, meanwhile, is 10 of 15 and leads 23-4. – 7:24 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

light reverse. – 7:23 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Emphatic block from Steven Adams 😎 – 7:23 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Scary scary stuff from the Grizzlies. Blasting out of the gate with a 19-2 start against the Hornets. Offense, defense, transitions, it’s all coming so easily for them at this point. – 7:23 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

That transition sequence with Ziaire, Ja, and Bane gave me such an adrenaline rush – 7:23 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

OOOOOOOOWEEEEEEEEEEEEE – 7:22 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Grizzlies lead the Hornets 19-2 👀 – 7:22 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player(s) off the bench tonight: Montrezl Harrell and PJ Washington. – 7:22 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies have been destroying opponents in the first quarter during their 4-game winning streak and they’re already up 14-2 on the Hornets. Holding Charlotte to 1-10 shooting. – 7:19 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

okay mr. nice shot 🔥

@Desmond Bane // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/3YyX2t8O93 – 7:19 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

14-2 run outta the gate. YESSSIRKI. – 7:18 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

14-2 Grizzlies. That’s a pretty good start. – 7:18 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Killer start for Memphis, as they’re up 14-2, 4 minutes into the 1st quarter – 7:18 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Slow start for the #Hornets. They are bombing away from 3-point territory. Missed all four attempts and are 1 of 10 from the floor. Grizzlies lead 14-2. – 7:18 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Fastbreak Bane is such a rad version of Desmond Bane – 7:17 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

My favorite little-known NBA rule is the one requiring the Hornets to have a Zeller or a Plumlee on the roster at all times – 7:16 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

r a c k. a t t a c k. – 7:16 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Desmond Bane for 3, and again — Ja Morant is so good at finding his teammates at the very last second – 7:15 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Love the court in Charlotte. – 7:15 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

I still don’t know why the Hornets don’t call their arena The Honeycomb Hideout – 7:11 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

LIGHTS PLEASE. LIGHTS PLEASE.

🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER CHECK IN 🚨 – 7:01 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

What’s up, Grizz Nation? @PAKA_FLOCKA here for tonight’s game. Let’s see if the Grizzlies can make it 2 for 2 for Memphis basketball 😎 – 6:59 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

first five out 🆚 @Charlotte Hornets

〽️ @Ja Morant

〽️ @Desmond Bane

〽️ @Ziaire Williams

〽️ @Jaren Jackson Jr.

〽️ @RealStevenAdams

#GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/GSN9rVkXko – 6:54 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Starting 🖐

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/jjxN1QkClq – 6:29 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Safe to say there is a large Grizzlies presence inside Spectrum Center tonight. – 6:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

𝙈𝙧. 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝘿𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 👌

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/8qL28ilfAu – 6:18 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

One thing I’ve noticed about Montrezl Harrell during pregame warmups: he hates missing 3-pointers. Gets really ticked off. pic.twitter.com/HwTZ6rLu9i – 5:58 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Also, Memphis now 5-0 since Penny told me to stop asking bleeping questions. #youarewelcome – 5:46 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Bouknight warming up. pic.twitter.com/wahytbH2qj – 5:42 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Based on Houston’s NET ranking coming into Saturday (No. 3), nobody in the country has a better road win than Memphis does now. Penny Hardaway and the Tigers back up everything they’ve been saying. – 5:41 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

What a win. Memphis ends Houston’s 37-game home winning streak, 69-59. – 5:40 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Memphis Basketball. turn up pic.twitter.com/VbVZtTSOwd – 5:39 PM

Chip Crain @3Shadesofblue

One of the games tonight that a casual NBA fan would really enjoy. I do remember being in the Charlotte airport after we lost by 61 wearing Grizz gear and even the airport twitter account trolled me that Kemba just hit another 3 from the parking lot #Memories – 5:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs MEM

Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.

Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is out.

Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/bxNigdmx3a – 5:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

First home walkthrough for @Montrezl Harrell 👏👏👏

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/agC01FD6PU – 5:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Let’s chat, Coach Borrego. 🐝

#AllFly vs. 🐻 #MEMvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

It’s 70° outside. Might as well make it 🔥🔥🔥 inside for a big game with the Grizzlies and Mr. South Cack, Ja Morant, in town. pic.twitter.com/JeZuABEzub – 5:07 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Every Memphis starter is plus for the half. Every Memphis sub is minus. – 4:26 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Memphis led 14-4 at 15:12. Subbed out Duren, Williams and Quinones. Would have likely tightened anyway. But still. – 4:22 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

The best players on Memphis look better than Houston. Now, it’s a matter of making sure the best players stay on the court. – 3:55 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

21 questions with @De’Anthony Melton 😅

Go on the court with Melt in the latest #GrizzMicdUp

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/WO2OHJqzBj – 2:02 PM

