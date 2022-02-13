Grizzlies vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Memphis Grizzlies (39-18) play against the Charlotte Hornets (28-28) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 85, Charlotte Hornets 65 (Q3 06:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That Ja Morant / Ziaire Williams lob connection is too sweet – 8:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
when teams see us running in transition: pic.twitter.com/xAASyYFcgz – 8:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
caption this 😂 pic.twitter.com/CAPNzJ8ybh – 8:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
carolina’s finest 🥷 pic.twitter.com/2nVHRSpz9T – 8:37 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
*Checks score to the Hornets game* pic.twitter.com/VkCHMeGFvb – 8:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Charlotte fans Memphis fans
🤝
recognizing Ja as the MVP – 8:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ayooooooooooo @Ja Morant 😂 pic.twitter.com/NX66g9MbPZ – 8:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First Half 📸
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/XN17DeDdW1 – 8:33 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
wooooooooooooooooooooo. pic.twitter.com/cN78Y9u2kV – 8:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
IT AIN’T EVEN OUR BIRTHDAY BUT WE GONE BALL IF WE WANT TO.
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/kZ2OHuKR4p – 8:15 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: “This is for the people that stayed with us,” Penny Hardaway said after Memphis got a season-altering win at Houston. He deserved every bit of satisfaction that might have given him.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 8:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Halftime
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/T4JcN2fsyu – 8:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
Hornets 43
Grizzlies 74
Bane: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 rebounds
Trip: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block
Ja: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
BC: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 stocks
Adams: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks
Melt: 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals – 8:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies lead Hornets 74-43
Memphis almost has as many paint points (42) as Charlotte does total. – 8:12 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Grizzlies are no longer on pace to score 150 points, so the Hornets have that and a gorgeous court going for them. – 8:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
NOT THE SHIMMY TRIP 😂 – 8:10 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: Grizzlies 74, #Hornets 43 – 8:10 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Jaren Jackson Jr just hit a 3 and did what appeared to be like a cha-cha version of the Snake. Grizzlies up 34. – 8:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a p p l y i n g. p r e s s u r e.
@Ja Morant // @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/fnW3NKauG2 – 8:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
still on his grizzly. pic.twitter.com/cSWwVXD6S1 – 8:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
LaMelo Ball hits the 3 and does the reload celebration.
Hornets down 33. – 8:02 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Full-court John Konchar to Ziaire Williams outlet passes for two-hand jams. Sure. – 8:02 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
This is just an outrageous performance from the Grizzlies. Definitely helped by the Hornets seemingly unable to hit *anything* but that’s been helped by the Grizzlies playing ferocious defense on every possession. – 8:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
how many points we got? a lot.
how many highlights we cooking? a lot. – 8:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
nothing easy 🚫 pic.twitter.com/4lNTCPnHP2 – 8:00 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Grizzlies on a 58-28 run to start the game (there is currently 5:07 left in the first half) – 7:59 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are down by 30 points. In the second quarter. – 7:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we call this a trip combo 🦄 pic.twitter.com/E3WJM5QCiT – 7:57 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Adams-Bane two-man-game remains a joy. – 7:56 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
BIG BALLER BLOCK BY STEVEN ADAMS – 7:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
pic.twitter.com/MAFfWUcIsL – 7:54 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren and Bane a combined 6-11 from 3. Grizzlies have been a good offensive team without being a good shooting team. They’ve got the potential to be a better shooting team, and Jaren in particular is the key. – 7:53 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren and Bane are just letting it rain from 3 – 7:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Another Grizzlies butt kicking here in Charlotte. Bane with 15 and Jaren with 11. – 7:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
7 foot shooter 🦄 pic.twitter.com/hSB7s8oT7q – 7:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
14 points. 3/3 from three for @Desmond Bane 🔥
RT if des is your three point champion. pic.twitter.com/lvCwKVZFvN – 7:48 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier was called for a technical foul. #Hornets having a tough night. They are 5 for 28 from the floor and have 8 turnovers, which have led to 13 points for Memphis. – 7:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️
Us: 36 | @Charlotte Hornets: 15
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/iDIQOd2mDJ – 7:42 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Lineup to start the second quarter:
Terry Rozier
James Bouknight
Kelly Oubre
PJ Washington
Montrezl Harrell – 7:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We have time to turn things around
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/qDGh48PiEt – 7:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
36 minutes of garbage time coming up in Charlotte – 7:39 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
36-15 Grizzlies through one. Hornets are 4-26 from the floor. – 7:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
First quarter scoring differential in the last four Memphis Grizzlies games:
152-85
Wild. – 7:39 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first quarter: Grizzlies 36, #Hornets 15 – 7:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
9 straight 30+ point first quarters.
seems good bob. – 7:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
having fun wit it.
@Ja Morant // @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/c6gx0jMnvR – 7:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
r i n g. t h e. b e l l. pic.twitter.com/82RW0SqG66 – 7:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies are just destroying the Hornets on the offensive glass – 7:27 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams already has 8 rebounds and 4 offensive rebounds, and the 1st quarter isn’t even over – 7:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
8 points & 7 rebounds in the first quarter for @Steven Adams 🥝 pic.twitter.com/Ms76d4WwWy – 7:27 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Hornets 1-15 from the floor. – 7:24 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets begin this one by going 1 for 14 from the floor. Memphis, meanwhile, is 10 of 15 and leads 23-4. – 7:24 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
light reverse. pic.twitter.com/ssNr75UqNl – 7:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Emphatic block from Steven Adams 😎 – 7:23 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Scary scary stuff from the Grizzlies. Blasting out of the gate with a 19-2 start against the Hornets. Offense, defense, transitions, it’s all coming so easily for them at this point. – 7:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That transition sequence with Ziaire, Ja, and Bane gave me such an adrenaline rush – 7:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
OOOOOOOOWEEEEEEEEEEEEE – 7:22 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Grizzlies lead the Hornets 19-2 👀 – 7:22 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player(s) off the bench tonight: Montrezl Harrell and PJ Washington. – 7:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies have been destroying opponents in the first quarter during their 4-game winning streak and they’re already up 14-2 on the Hornets. Holding Charlotte to 1-10 shooting. – 7:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
okay mr. nice shot 🔥
@Desmond Bane // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/3YyX2t8O93 – 7:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
14-2 run outta the gate. YESSSIRKI. – 7:18 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
14-2 Grizzlies. That’s a pretty good start. – 7:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Killer start for Memphis, as they’re up 14-2, 4 minutes into the 1st quarter – 7:18 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Slow start for the #Hornets. They are bombing away from 3-point territory. Missed all four attempts and are 1 of 10 from the floor. Grizzlies lead 14-2. – 7:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Fastbreak Bane is such a rad version of Desmond Bane – 7:17 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
My favorite little-known NBA rule is the one requiring the Hornets to have a Zeller or a Plumlee on the roster at all times – 7:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
r a c k. a t t a c k. pic.twitter.com/eNqTnuhVdz – 7:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane for 3, and again — Ja Morant is so good at finding his teammates at the very last second – 7:15 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Love the court in Charlotte. – 7:15 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
I still don’t know why the Hornets don’t call their arena The Honeycomb Hideout – 7:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LIGHTS PLEASE. LIGHTS PLEASE.
🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER CHECK IN 🚨 – 7:01 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
What’s up, Grizz Nation? @PAKA_FLOCKA here for tonight’s game. Let’s see if the Grizzlies can make it 2 for 2 for Memphis basketball 😎 – 6:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out 🆚 @Charlotte Hornets
〽️ @Ja Morant
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Ziaire Williams
〽️ @Jaren Jackson Jr.
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
#GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/GSN9rVkXko – 6:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Starting 🖐
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/jjxN1QkClq – 6:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Safe to say there is a large Grizzlies presence inside Spectrum Center tonight. – 6:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝙈𝙧. 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝘿𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 👌
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/8qL28ilfAu – 6:18 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
One thing I’ve noticed about Montrezl Harrell during pregame warmups: he hates missing 3-pointers. Gets really ticked off. pic.twitter.com/HwTZ6rLu9i – 5:58 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Also, Memphis now 5-0 since Penny told me to stop asking bleeping questions. #youarewelcome – 5:46 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Bouknight warming up. pic.twitter.com/wahytbH2qj – 5:42 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Based on Houston’s NET ranking coming into Saturday (No. 3), nobody in the country has a better road win than Memphis does now. Penny Hardaway and the Tigers back up everything they’ve been saying. – 5:41 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
What a win. Memphis ends Houston’s 37-game home winning streak, 69-59. – 5:40 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Memphis Basketball. turn up pic.twitter.com/VbVZtTSOwd – 5:39 PM
Chip Crain @3Shadesofblue
One of the games tonight that a casual NBA fan would really enjoy. I do remember being in the Charlotte airport after we lost by 61 wearing Grizz gear and even the airport twitter account trolled me that Kemba just hit another 3 from the parking lot #Memories – 5:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MEM
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/bxNigdmx3a – 5:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First home walkthrough for @Montrezl Harrell 👏👏👏
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/agC01FD6PU – 5:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s chat, Coach Borrego. 🐝
#AllFly vs. 🐻 #MEMvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s 70° outside. Might as well make it 🔥🔥🔥 inside for a big game with the Grizzlies and Mr. South Cack, Ja Morant, in town. pic.twitter.com/JeZuABEzub – 5:07 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Every Memphis starter is plus for the half. Every Memphis sub is minus. – 4:26 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Memphis led 14-4 at 15:12. Subbed out Duren, Williams and Quinones. Would have likely tightened anyway. But still. – 4:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
#AllFly | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/QEUWyuHUaP – 4:09 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The best players on Memphis look better than Houston. Now, it’s a matter of making sure the best players stay on the court. – 3:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
21 questions with @De’Anthony Melton 😅
Go on the court with Melt in the latest #GrizzMicdUp
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/WO2OHJqzBj – 2:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/XwlBqpkW3V – 1:00 PM