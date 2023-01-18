Grizzlies vs Cavaliers Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Cleveland Cavaliers
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Cleveland Cavaliers
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Darius Garland scored 30 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-103 on Monday.
Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Cleveland's game at Memphis on Wednesday night with a strained left groin. Mitchell, who is averaging 28.4 points per game in his first season for Cleveland, got hurt Monday in the third quarter of a 113-103 win over New Orleans.
Chicago moves down one spot in this week's ESPN NBA Power Ranking.
Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA through games played on Sunday and ranked each team from worst to first.
Here's what went down in the endzone and on the sidelines after the historic moment.
Bronny James' recruitment has been kept under wraps, but there are four schools that could be likely landing spots, and a few that are out.
Trump rescinded the team’s invitation to the White House after the Warriors star criticised his attacks against Black athletes for their on-field protests
LeBron James reunited with Jabari Smith Sr. on the court after the Lakers' win.
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
Here’s the latest on Lakers star LeBron James’ injury status vs. the Kings as he closes in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record.
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
After a lackluster win against Georgetown on Sunday, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma and the players feel they needed Tuesday's game against Seton Hall to get back on track.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and [more]
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s [more]
Here's all you need to know ahead of Wednesday's Lakers versus Kings game.
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
Coco Gauff won the battle of tennis prodigies on Wednesday at the Australian Open -- then said she "got lucky" on the way to defeating Emma Raducanu in straight sets. "Kudos to Emma," said Gauff.
Marlon Humphrey, who completed his sixth season with the Ravens, had six tackles in Baltimore's wild-card loss at Paycor Stadium.
Speaking with Stephen A. Smith, Draymond Green explained the ways the Warriors are missing Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.'s presence this season.
Emma Raducanu predicted that she and Coco Gauff will be “the next generation” of women’s tennis after they shared an electrifying match on Rod Laver Arena.