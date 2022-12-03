Grizzlies star Ja Morant fined $35K for ejection after implying officials have ‘too much power’

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant received a $35,000 fine for “confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner” after he was ejected from a 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/7Oq4ml9chn — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 3, 2022

Whatever Morant said to the official led to an almost immediate ejection while Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards nodded and smiled as he prepared to shoot free throws.

“Did he get thrown out with one (technical foul)?” a broadcaster asked.

After the call, Morant continued to speak to the official and walked around the court to say farewell to Edwards along with other Memphis players, before exiting the court.

The Grizzlies seemed surprised by the ejection. He smiled, laughed and clapped on his way out.

After the game, Morant made it clear that he feels the ejection wasn’t warranted.

He posted a photo from the game to his Instagram story and wrote “too much power. You get ejected nowadays for telling a mf the same thing they told you." It’s not clear what was said between Morant and the official.

Morant wasn't the only player to get sent out in the final quarter. His wasn't even the only ejection within that minute-long span. Seconds before Morant's technical, Grizzlies teammate Dillon Brooks was also tossed out of the game as he spoke to a referee after being called for a foul against Edwards.

Morant is currently tied for ninth in the NBA with four technical fouls this season.

He finished the night with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes of playing time.

Last season, Morant led the Grizzlies to the second-best regular season record in the NBA. They currently sit at fourth place in the Western conference with a 13-9 record.