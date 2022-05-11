Grizzlies star Ja Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs with bone bruise in right knee

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is doubtful to return for the remainder of the NBA playoffs after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee, according to a release from the team's medical staff Tuesday.

Morant left in the fourth quarter during Saturday's Game 3 of the second-round series against the Golden State Warriors with right knee soreness.

Morant walked off the court with a visible limp, after what Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins later described as Warriors' Jordan Poole "yanked" his knee.

According to the Grizzlies' release, Morant underwent an MRI and an evaluation revealed the bone bruise. Morant is expected to make a full recovery, but he is described as doubtful to return for the remainder of the postseason.

Ja Morant sat out the Grizzlies' Game 4 loss against the Warriors.

The Grizzlies lost Game 3 on the road 142-112. Morant sat out for Game 4, which the Grizzlies lost 101-98. They now trail 3-1 in the Western Conference semifinal ahead of the series returning to FedEx Forum in Memphis for Game 5 on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Grizzlies' Ja Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs