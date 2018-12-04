Grizzlies sign Joakim Noah for rest of season

Omnisport
Joakim Noah, who was waived by the Knicks in October, has now joined the Grizzlies for the rest of the season.

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed free-agent center Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season, the team announced on Tuesday. 

Noah's deal with the Grizzlies (13-9) is worth $1.73million as part of a prorated minimum deal for the rest of the campaign, per ESPN.

The 33-year-old was waived by the New York Knicks in October, and will now serve as a back-up as his new team chase a playoff place.

New York still owe Noah $38m from the four-year deal he signed for $72m in 2016, and will only make savings of $190,895 on a contract offset after Noah's move to the Grizzlies.

Noah appeared in just 53 games over the previous two seasons with the Knicks that were marred by injuries and a suspension. He played only seven games in 2017-18 while averaging 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per game.

The 2007 number nine overall pick is a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year from his time with the Chicago Bulls and has averaged 8.9 points and 9.3 rebounds in his career.

