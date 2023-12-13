Grizzlies at Rockets, Dec. 13: Lineups, how to watch, injury reports, uniforms

One week ago, the Houston Rockets were reeling after a stretch with six losses in eight games. While many of those were competitive, on the road versus talented opponents, they simply didn’t have enough proven talent to get over the hump late versus veteran teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks.

But one source for optimism was a return home, where Houston entered a stretch with three of four at Toyota Center. Now, after wins over Oklahoma City and San Antonio by an average of 10 points per game, the Rockets (11-9) are 10-1 at home with 10 straight wins, and they currently own the NBA’s No. 2 overall defense.

On Wednesday, they’ll look to make it 11 straight when the struggling Grizzlies (6-16) visit. Memphis finished as the No. 2 team in the Western Conference standings last season, but they’ve struggled in 2023-24 after losing Dillon Brooks to the Rockets in offseason free agency and not yet having superstar guard Ja Morant, who remains sidelined by a league suspension for a few more games.

Led by Jalen Green, the Rockets blitzed Memphis in the second half when the Grizzlies last visited Houston in late November.

After Wednesday, the Rockets and Grizzlies will meet again on Friday night in Memphis as a home-and-home series concludes.

When and How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Time: 7 p.m. Central

TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (11-9)

Memphis Grizzlies (6-16)

Injury reports

Houston’s Dec. 13 injury report lists Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair) as out, while Amen Thompson (illness) and Tari Eason (left lower leg soreness) are both designated questionable.

Young prospects Cam Whitmore, Nate Hinton, and Jermaine Samuels Jr. are away from the team while playing for Houston’s NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Vipers.

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies will be without Morant (league suspension), Marcus Smart (left foot sprain), Steven Adams (right knee PCL surgery), Brandon Clarke (left Achilles tendon repair), Luke Kennard (left knee bone bruise), and GG Jackson (G League).

Dec. 13 uniform choices

Rockets : Red Icon Edition

Grizzlies: Black City Edition

Practice updates

Upcoming schedule

