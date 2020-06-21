Grizzlies reportedly to sign Anthony Tolliver for restart in Orlando

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke banged up, the Grizzlies signed Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract back in March. A contract that was still active when the NBA was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Every player on a 10-day contract when play was suspended will become a free agent when the NBA transaction window opens on June 23, and the Grizzlies plan to re-sign him to play with them in Orlando, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.


Tolliver may not see a lot of run in Orlando, but the 12-year NBA veteran provides some depth. He is a solid defensive presence up front who can space the floor (41.2% in Memphis, and 32.2% for the season). Tolliver started the season in Portland and played nine games with the Kings before being picked up by the Grizzlies.

