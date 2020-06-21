With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke banged up, the Grizzlies signed Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract back in March. A contract that was still active when the NBA was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Every player on a 10-day contract when play was suspended will become a free agent when the NBA transaction window opens on June 23, and the Grizzlies plan to re-sign him to play with them in Orlando, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Memphis is the likely destination for Anthony Tolliver when the league's transaction window opens Tuesday, league sources say, but Tolliver has attracted interest from multiple teams Tolliver's 10-day with the Grizzlies was expiring just as the NBA season was suspended March 11 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 20, 2020





Tolliver may not see a lot of run in Orlando, but the 12-year NBA veteran provides some depth. He is a solid defensive presence up front who can space the floor (41.2% in Memphis, and 32.2% for the season). Tolliver started the season in Portland and played nine games with the Kings before being picked up by the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies reportedly to sign Anthony Tolliver for restart in Orlando originally appeared on NBCSports.com