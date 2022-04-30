Grizzlies rally past Wolves in fourth quarter one last time to clinch series in Game 6

MINNEAPOLIS — Maybe the Memphis Grizzlies like playing from behind. That was the story of their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies trailed by 10 entering the fourth quarter Friday night at the Target Center. They quickly trimmed that deficit and found themselves in a dogfight in the final seconds.

The winning basket came from Jaren Jackson Jr., who threw down a two-handed dunk around a pack of Timberwolves with 36 seconds remaining. That was all the Grizzlies needed, as they defeated Minnesota 114-106.

Six Grizzlies players scored in double figures, led by 23 apiece from Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane. Jackson finished with 18, Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke had 17 and Tyus Jones had 10.

Morant had an off shooting night — he shot 4-for-14 and was 0-for-5 from 3-point range — but made free throws late and added 11 assists and eight rebounds.

The win gave the Grizzlies their first playoff series win since 2015. They advance to face the Golden State Warriors starting Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET) at FedExForum.

Here are three key observations from Game 6:

Free flowing basketball

In a series of quick whistles, the Grizzlies and Timberwolves managed to avoid foul trouble in the first half, which meant coaches weren't handicapped and forced into substitution patterns for the first time this series.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins made a smart decision in the first quarter when he took Jackson out five minutes into the game with one foul. Jenkins brought Jackson back in late into the first, and the lack of foul trouble going into the second allowed Jackson to be more of a factor in the rotation.

Foul trouble did hit the Grizzlies late in the game. Brooks picked up three fouls in the fourth quarter and fouled out with 4:57 left to play. He finished 5-of-6 on 3-pointers. The game was tied at 97 when Brooks left.

The Grizzlies advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015.

Key rotation players missing in action

Ziaire Williams missed Game 6 due to right knee soreness after taking a fall in Game 5. He practiced with the Grizzlies during morning shootaround, but Jenkins said that he would be a game-time decision. John Konchar played in Williams' spot as Jenkins went with Konchar over De'Anthony Melton for the third consecutive game.

Timberwolves backup center Naz Reid was declared out minutes before Game 6 due to personal reasons. Reid's absence led to Greg Monroe, who had played sparingly in the playoffs, to earn backup minutes at center.

Grizzlies fall behind and comeback again

Jenkins and players have spoken about how they're not happy with needing to come from behind, but their play hasn't reflected that.

Memphis trimmed Minnesota's 10-point lead and tied the game with 6:04 remaining. Minnesota answered with a 3-pointer from Anthony Edwards, and then the Grizzlies got another 3-pointer from Brooks.

It was a three-point Timberwolves lead at halftime before Minnesota jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first four minutes of the third quarter.

Jenkins subbed in Clarke in place of Xavier Tillman Sr., which helped stop the run. Memphis outscored Minnesota 40-22 in the fourth quarter.

