Grizzlies players unsure why Shannon Sharpe could stay at game after halftime altercation

LOS ANGELES -- Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant hugged before the fourth quarter of Friday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, but multiple Grizzlies players don't believe they should've had the opportunity to embrace.

After a halftime altercation between Sharpe and Grizzlies players, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports personality returned to his courtside seat in the second half of the Grizzlies' 122-121 loss. He stayed until the end of the game, when he celebrated the Lakers' win shaking hands with Lebron James.

"A regular pedestrian like him, no," Dillon Brooks said when asked if Sharpe should have been allowed to stay. "He should have never came back in the game, but it's L.A."

The Grizzlies had the ball ahead 120-119 when they were inbounding the ball after a timeout. When Memphis returned to the floor, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane and Sharpe had a few words before Bane's turnover that led to a Dennis Schroder go-ahead 3-point play. Bane referred to that encounter as "small talk" before discussing Sharpe being courtside in the fourth quarter.

"I ain't really seen too many fans get into it with players on the court and be able to stay, though," Bane said.

Bane said he felt he was fouled on the play that led to the go-ahead Lakers basket. Brooks also added that he had some things to say, but he opted to hold his tongue to avoid a fine from the NBA.

Sharpe is a noted fan of James. After the game, James issued his support for Sharpe.

"I ride with Shannon 365 days, 366 on a leap year (and) 24/7," James said. "That's my guy. I'm always going to have his back, and he got mine."

