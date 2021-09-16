Grizzlies not shopping Dillon Brooks

I wouldn’t say Memphis is shopping Dillon Brooks. He’s a good defender who has become a consistent scorer at 16-17 points per game over the past two seasons. Brooks is only owed $12.2 million this season, and his contract declines to $11.4 million next season. He has a good relationship with franchise cornerstone Ja Morant too. I’d say teams have interest in Brooks, and he could be part of a bigger trade package if Memphis tries to land a star, but he’s not being shopped.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

More on this storyline

Before acquiring Nance, the Trail Blazers also had an interest in Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, sources said. -via The Athletic / September 3, 2021

Omari Sanfoka II: Regarding rumors on the Cavaliers and Grizzlies: I’m hearing the Cavaliers and Grizzlies are not and have not engaged in any trade talks, including nothing involving Dillon Brooks or Kyle Anderson -via Twitter @omarisankofa / August 25, 2021

Keep an eye on Detroit and Memphis. Both teams have too many guaranteed contracts. They need to fix that. Sources say Grizzlies small forwards Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson are available for the right price. The Pistons are expected to look at dumping either Jahlil Okafor or 2019 No. 15 pick Sekou Doumbouya. Atlanta’s Cam Reddish has been a Cleveland front-office favorite since the 2019 draft. They’ve been in contact with Atlanta about him — even though the price remains high. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / August 22, 2021