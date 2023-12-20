Grizzlies' Morant delivers buzzer-beater in stellar return from suspension

Ja Morant made a scintillating return from a 25-game suspension Tuesday, driving for a game-winning layup as time expired to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 115-113 NBA victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The basket capped a 34-point, eight-assist, six-rebound performance from Morant, who was suspended by the league for the first 25 games of the season after a pair of social media posts in which he displayed guns.

He looked a little rusty to start, and a little weary at the finish, but ultimately Morant delivered everything the Grizzlies could have hoped for and more.

"I'm a dawg," he said of pushing through the late-game fatigue to come through for the teammates that supported him through his suspension.

"I ain't played a game in eight months," he told broadcaster TNT. "Had a lot of time ... a lot of hard days where I went through it.

"But you know, basketball is my life, what I love, therapeutic for me and I'm just excited to be back."

The Pelicans, led by 34 points from Brandon Ingram, had seized control of the contest with a big second quarter that featured a 23-0 scoring run and saw them up 60-41 at halftime.

But the Grizzlies hit back in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 10 entering the final period.

With 1:20 left to play, Morant connected with a floater that put them up 111-109 -- their first lead since the first quarter.

It was tied at 113-113 when Morant grabbed the rebound of a CJ McCollum miss and after a timeout took the ball up the court and sliced into the lane for the game-winner.

"They believe in me," Morant said. "So I had to deliver for them."

During his suspension, which followed an eight-game ban last season, Morant was able to work out with the team but couldn't be in the arena during games.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said before the game that Morant was "fired up," adding that his message to the 24-year-old was "go out there, have fun, build chemistry with your teammates and just enjoy this opportunity to be back on the floor."

Fans in New Orleans booed Morant during pre-game introductions and when he touched the ball early in the contest.

- Lillard milestone -

But he had support from visiting fans and around the league, including a post on the X social media platform from Lakers superstar LeBron James.

"12 welcome back!!" James wrote shortly before tip-off. "Go be GREAT again!!"

After the game, James posted: "12!!!!That's All".

In other early action, Damian Lillard scored a season-high 40 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a triple-double to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 132-119 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Lillard became the 51st NBA player to reach 20,000 points.

"The 20,000 points, when I hear that it takes me back to the beginning," Lillard said. "It's a blessing and an honor to have that type of accomplishment."

Antetokounmpo scored 11 points with 14 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists in the win against a Spurs team missing rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, who sat out with a sore ankle.

