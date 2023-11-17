Grizzlies' Marcus Smart to miss at least 3 weeks due to foot sprain

Marcus Smart will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least three weeks. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford via Getty Images)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart is out with a left foot sprain that will sideline him for three to five weeks, the team announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury in Tuesday's 134-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He left the game with three points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in eight minutes.

This is another blow for the Grizzlies, who are 2-9 on the season without Ja Morant. The two-time NBA All-Star was suspended 25 games after the league ruled his decision to brandish a handgun on multiple Instagram Live videos last season was detrimental conduct. The 24-year-old has been allowed to travel and practice with the team during his suspension. He is eligible to return against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 23.

The Boston Celtics sent Smart, a three-time All-Defensive team selection, to Memphis in the three-way trade surrounding Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-foot-3 power forward/center has been vital in Boston's 9-2 start.

"It's been hard, especially when you're not used to losing and with this team," Smart told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. "Last year, they were the No. 2 seed and were used to winning. There weren't many games that they lost. So it's about understanding that it's OK that you're losing and that you can still have fun and be happy. Things are going to be OK. For this team, it's huge to be able to have fun and play even when things aren't going well. When we have the right mindset, things starts to go right."

In 11 games, Smart proved to be a solid addition to his new team. He holds averages of 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and five assists on 42.9% shooting from the field, 29.5% from three. In his absence, the Grizzlies will hope to see Derrick Rose return to the court.

Rose has missed the last seven games due to a left knee injury. If he can't return during one of the team's upcoming back-to-back matchups against the San Antonio Spurs and Celtics, Jacob Gilyard is likely to see more minutes at point guard.