Grizzlies light up the scoreboard in mid-week matinee

Nov. 7—MASON CITY, Iowa. — Duke Boccardi started the snowball rolling downhill.

Nearly a dozen of his teammates helped it build steam as it overwhelmed the Mason City Toros on Tuesday afternoon.

Twelve Rochester Grizzlies recorded at least one point as they rolled to an 8-2 North American 3 Hockey League victory against the Toros in a Tuesday matinee game that began at 11:30 in the morning at Mason City Arena.

The early start time was in place to accomodate the Toros' "School Day Game," for which busloads of children were invited from schools in the Mason City area.

The Grizzlies didn't give them much to cheer about.

Rochester's Duke Boccardi scored midway through the first period — with assists from Josh Wolf and Rochester Century grad Matt Haun — to put the Grizzlies up for good.

Haun, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman in his second season with the Grizzlies, extended that lead to 2-0 with 1:46 to go in the first period. He scored again just 1:34 into the second period — his seventh goal of this season — to make it 3-0. That goal held up as the game-winning goal.

Haun now has been on a tear as of late. He has eight points in his past five games (four goals, four assists) and is third on the team in scoring, with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists).

Lennard Habeck also scored twice for Rochester, while Northfield's Spencer Klotz, Owen Van Tassel and Noah Joyce scored once each.

Wolf finished with three assists, while Dre Berndt and Leo Milan added two assists each.

Rochester Century senior Aiden Emerich — who is expected to depart the Grizzlies when the high school season begins next week — Andrew Bastian, Boccardi and Wyatt Witham all had one assist.

Riley Swanson, a rookie goalie from West Fargo, N.D., stopped 17 of the 19 shots he faced to win for the fifth time in as many starts. Swanson is now 5-0-0, with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

The Grizzlies are now 12-2-1 overall and have a three-point lead over Granite City in the NA3HL West Division standings.

Rochester will bring a four-game winning streak into its next game, at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Willmar. The Grizzlies return home for games at the Rochester Recreation Center against Willmar on Friday, Nov. 17, and Mason City on Sat., Nov. 18, at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 8, Mason City Toros 2

TEAM WINS LOSSES OT/SOL PTS.

Rochester 12 2 1 25

Granite City 10 4 2 22

Alexandria 9 3 1 19

Mason City 9 8 0 18

Willmar 2 13 0 4

Minn. Loons 1 12 1 3