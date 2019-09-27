Grizzlies’ Josh Jackson will not report to training camp, to start season in G-League

Just two years ago, Josh Jackson was the No. 4 pick of the Phoenix Suns.

This summer, while he battled legal issues (again), Phoenix traded Jackson to the Grizzlies in what essentially was a salary dump. The Suns just wanted out. Now Jackson will not even start the season in the Grizzlies training camp, he is headed straight to the G-League, a story broken by Michael Wallace of Grind City Media.

Grizzlies forward Josh Jackson won't attend Monday's media day or practice with team at training camp as he works to earn potential role in Memphis. https://t.co/JuW4FFeTtV — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) September 27, 2019





Sources: The Memphis Grizzlies and former No. 4 pick Josh Jackson have agreed for him not to join the team in training camp, and start the season in the NBA G League. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2019





Re: Josh Jackson report. He will start the season with the Hustle but will do so under his current contract, as a 15-man-roster player for the Grizzlies. — Chris Herrington (@HerringtonNBA) September 27, 2019





The Suns are not exactly the best player developmental team in the NBA, and they quickly gave the athletic wing far more playmaking responsibility than he was ready for. The results were flashes of impressive play surrounded by lousy shot selection and just flat out missed shots. And that was just on the court, off the court Jackson’s short career has been marred by legal issues, off-court problems, and frustration.

The Grizzlies are giving him a chance (and Jackson gets his paydays), but he’s going to have to earn his way back to the NBA.