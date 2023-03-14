Grizzlies' Ja Morant enters counseling program after incidents, still no timetable for return

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant entered a counseling program in Florida on Monday after a string of incidents, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim McMahon.

Morant has been away from the team for the past 10 days, and there is still no timetable for his return.

Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and there remains no timetable for his return to active play. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2023

It’s unclear what type of counseling program specifically Morant entered, or how long he'll be there.

Morant has been involved in several notable and troubling incidents this season. Most notably, Morant went live on Instagram and flashed what appeared to be a gun at a Colorado nightclub just hours after the team played the Denver Nuggets earlier this month. Morant hasn’t played since. Colorado police opted not to charge Morant with a crime , though the NBA is investigating.

A recent report from the Washington Post also detailed allegations that Morant assaulted a teenager and threatened him with a gun during a pick-up game at his house last summer. He also allegedly threatened the head of security at a Memphis mall in a separate incident.

Earlier this season, Morant’s entourage allegedly threatened Indiana Pacers staff members after a contentious game in Memphis . Staff members claimed that someone riding in Morant’s slow-moving SUV aimed a red laser at them, and they believed the laser was attached to a gun.

Morant apologized after his incident in the Colorado nightclub, and the team suspended him that day. He said he would take time away from the team, but it’s been unclear how long he will be gone or what that process will look like.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down," Morant said in his initial apology. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins hasn’t provided many details on that front, either. He said last week that there are “definitely steps that are going to need to be met” before Morant can return, but he did not elaborate on what those steps were.

Jenkins had said that Morant would miss at least the team's next four games, which opened the door for a possible Friday return. He was asked about that on Monday night ahead of their game against the Dallas Mavericks, but didn't provide much of an answer.