Grizzlies' Ja Morant dribbles, shoots, a game-time decision for Game 2 vs. Lakers

Ja Morant was able to shoot and dribble during Memphis Grizzlies practice Tuesday and is a game-time decision for Game 2 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins provided the update to reporters. Morant left Sunday's Game 1 after a hard fall on his right hand and didn't return. Jenkins said Tuesday an MRI showed aggravation of soft-tissue bruising on Morant's hand from an injury initially sustained in the last week of the regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Morant was seen on video receiving a heavy wrap on his injured hand after Tuesday's practice.

Morant's injury against the Lakers took place with 5:48 remaining in the game. Fingers on his right hand bent awkwardly when he braced himself on a fall after attacking the basket. He grimaced in pain on the floor, then got up and immediately ran for the locker room.

He eventually returned to the bench with a wrap on his hand, but didn't return to the game. The Lakers led 105-101 at the time of his injury and went on to a 128-112 victory. Morant said after the game his status for Game 2 was "in jeopardy" and the pain level in his hand was a "10." Postgame X-rays came back negative.

Ja Morant is a game-time decision for Game 2. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Morant's absence would put a Grizzlies team that already lost Game 1 at home at a significant disadvantage against a Lakers team that's vastly improved since a midseason roster makeover and playing better than its No. 7 seed suggests. Morant made his second All-Star team this season while averaging 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

If he can't go, backup Tyus Jones projects to see more playing time at point guard. Jones averaged 10.3 points and 5.2 assists in 24.3 minutes per game during the regular season.