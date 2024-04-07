Grizzlies honor the legacy of Marc Gasol as No.33 goes into the rafters at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies raised Marc Gasol’s No. 33 jersey into the rafters Saturday night at FedExForum.

Gasol joins Zach Randolph as only the second player in Memphis Grizzlies franchise history to have his jersey retired.

During his time in Memphis Gasol was a three-time NBA All-Star and won the franchise’s first Defensive Player of the Year award, while being the centerpiece of the Grizzlies ‘Core Four’.

Gasol remains the franchise all-time leader in minutes played, starts, made field goals, rebounds, and blocks.

