Grizzlies haven't won as road underdog all season. Why Game 6 vs. Lakers will change that

LOS ANGELES — The Memphis Grizzlies staved off elimination once, and now they have to do it again on the road. Can they bring this first-round series back to FedExForum for a Game 7 on Sunday? Let's reconvene The Commercial Appeal roundtable so Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole and sports columnist Mark Giannotto can debate the biggest storylines heading into another win-or-go-home situation for Memphis in Game 6 Friday.

How do Ja Morant and Desmond Bane replicate their Game 5?

Cole: Desmond Bane is getting more space to operate as the Grizzlies emphasize spacing, and so is Ja Morant. That’s a big part of their games since neither rank above league average in isolation scoring this season. The spacing allows Bane to get downhill, get to his mid-range shot and get a little more room on 3-pointers. For Morant, he had more one-on-one opportunities while taking guys to the paint in Game 5, and he really took advantage of those Lakers’ lineups without Anthony Davis protecting the rim. Both can repeat their performances.

Giannotto: The assumption coming into this series was that Morant and Bane could feast on the Lakers’ backcourt, and it’s starting to bear out over the past three games. Bane’s 3-point shooting touch returning in Game 5 is a good sign moving forward. He’s been getting open looks all series. Morant’s floater is just as essential, particularly when Davis is in the game. If the Grizzlies can keep playing with the pace and ball movement they did with those small-ball lineups they used more frequently in Game 5, the Lakers still don’t have a perimeter defender who can stick with either Morant or Bane.

Should the Grizzlies remove Dillon Brooks from the starting lineup?

Giannotto: No, but he should be on a short leash like he was in the second half of Game 5. The team leading after the first quarter has won every home game in this series thus far, and Brooks’ offensive issues have been a real drag on early momentum. But this question is entirely dependent on Luke Kennard’s availability. There’s not a great option to replace Kennard if he can’t go in Game 6 due to the shoulder injury he suffered Wednesday.

Cole: Brooks' lack of offense is hurting the Grizzlies right now, and the Lakers are using it to their advantage on defense. If Kennard is healthy, the Grizzlies should look into giving him a start. Lineups with Morant, Kennard and Bane were dominant in Game 5. Xavier Tillman Sr. has been a good enough defender to guard LeBron James, and Jaren Jackson Jr. can take the Davis assignment. Taylor Jenkins did it last season when he benched Steven Adams in the first round. Now, it may be time to make a similar call with Brooks.

What adjustments do you expect the Lakers to make?

Giannotto: I suspect Darvin Ham will make sure his lineups when Anthony Davis isn’t on the floor include a big man of some kind. Though the Grizzlies dominated those minutes in Game 5, it wasn’t nearly as lopsided when the Lakers had Wenyen Gabriel on the court in place of Davis. Expect more of that. But the biggest adjustment is likely to be LeBron James’ aggressiveness. He floated through Wednesday’s game and that’s not happening again.

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) guards Lakers' LeBron James (6) as he drives to the basket during Game 5 between the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers in their first round NBA playoffs series at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Cole: Mo Bamba was another guy the Lakers traded for, but he hasn't been in the rotation this series. With the way Morant and other Grizzlies attacked the rim without Davis in the game, I think the Lakers could turn to the 7-foot Bamba to add rim protection on the second unit.

Why will the Grizzlies win as a road underdog and force a Game 7?

Cole: This Grizzlies team is confident. It's as if that Game 5 might have finally exposed the Lakers, and Memphis knows it can pull this off. James struggled in Game 5, so he's going to come out aggressive. The Grizzlies have been pretty good defensively for most of the series, and the offensive looks they generated Wednesday weren't luck. Winning in L.A. is something the Grizzlies haven't done this season, but there has been noticeable improvement and adjustments over the past two games.

Giannotto: Because Morant, Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. finally found a groove at the same time. They’d never scored more points in a playoff game together than they did in Game 5 (82), and it might take breaking that mark again to bring this series back to FedExForum on Sunday. With limited depth and the uncertainty surrounding Kennard’s status, those three will have to carry the Grizzlies. Their recent performances suggest that’s a realistic goal, even though Memphis is 0-fer as a road underdog this season. The Lakers, as of Thursday night, were 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 6.

