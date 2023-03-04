Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke out for season with left Achilles tear

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke had to be helped off the court on Friday night after he sustained what appeared to be a non-contact left leg injury after shooting a free throw. Saturday, his agent told ESPN Clarke's injury was a season-ending Achilles tear.

Clarke's fourth professional season saw an average of 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on 65% shooting. During his collegiate career, the Canada native played for the Gonzaga Bulldogs and San Jose State University Spartans before he was drafted 21st overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019 NBA Draft. He was immediately traded to the Grizzlies and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2020. In October, he and Memphis agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension.

The 26-year-old's injury occurred just before the end of the first quarter of a loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena, after he missed a free throw and took a step back with his left leg. After planting his leg behind him, Clarke recoiled and yelled out in pain. He had to be helped off the court and into the locker room without putting any weight on his leg.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is out for the season. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The Grizzlies have taken multiple hits recently, starting will Dillon Brooks being issued a one-game suspension after an on-court altercation with Donovan Mitchell during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February.

All-Star guard Ja Morant has been implicated in multiple off-court allegations that were recently detailed in a Washington Post report. On the night of Clarke's injury, which was reported to be "extremely tough" and "emotional" for the team, Morant shared his time at a nightclub via Instagram Live videos that appeared to feature him posing with a gun.

Shortly before the news of Clarke's season-ending injury broke, the Grizzlies announced Morant would be suspended for two games ahead of the team's road trip to face the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers.

All of this comes as the NBA's playoff picture continues to develop. With instability among its young core, the Grizzlies will attempt to hold onto the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are just one game behind Memphis with 20 games remaining in the regular season.