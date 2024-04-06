Grizzlies face the 76ers on 3-game win streak

Philadelphia 76ers (42-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-50, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -12; over/under is 210

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup with Philadelphia as winners of three consecutive games.

The Grizzlies are 9-28 on their home court. Memphis gives up 112.6 points and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 20-18 away from home. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.2 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

The Grizzlies average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the 76ers allow. The 76ers average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Grizzlies give up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the 76ers 115-109 in their last meeting on March 7. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 30 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. led the 76ers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Stevens is averaging 6.9 points for the Grizzlies. Gregory Jackson is averaging 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.8 points and 6.3 assists for the 76ers. Cameron Payne is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Luke Kennard: out (knee), Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), John Konchar: out (heel), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Desmond Bane: out (back), Derrick Rose: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (hip), Santi Aldama: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (quad), Yuta Watanabe: out (personal).

76ers: Tyrese Maxey: day to day (hip), Robert Covington: out (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), De'Anthony Melton: out (back), Mo Bamba: day to day (illness), Tobias Harris: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.