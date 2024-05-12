Grizzlies draw No. 9 pick in NBA Draft Lottery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During Sunday’s NBA Draft Lottery, the Memphis Grizzlies drew the No. 9 overall pick.

Ahead of the NBA Draft Lottery, the Grizzlies held the No. 7 pick and were given a 31.9 percent chance of landing a top-four pick.

Grizzlies looking for lottery luck… again

Instead, they slip two spots and boast their third top-10 pick since 2018. The last time they drafted a player in the top-10 was Ja Morant, who they took with the second overall pick of the 2019 Draft.

The year before, they drafted Jaren Jackson Jr. with the fourth overall pick.

Following the lottery, it was announced that they held the No. 9, No. 39 (from Brooklyn via Houston) and No. 57 (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta) picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

In the past, general manager Zach Kleiman has made trades on draft night, however leading up to the event, he said he’s not showing his hand.

“We’re either going to take the best player available or trade the pick,” Kleiman said. “If we don’t move up on lottery night, I would say, oh, we still have this great pick. We’re either going to trade the pick or pick the best player available. That’s an opportunity. We know what we want to address.”

The world will find out what Kleiman and the rest of the front office will decide to do when the 2024 NBA Draft kicks off on June 26.

While the first round of the draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the second round will take place on Jun 27 at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.