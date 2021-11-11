Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks back from injury, will make season debut vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Memphis Grizzlies officially have their villain back.

Dillon Brooks was cleared to play Wednesday and will make his season debut against the Charlotte Hornets (7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast) after missing the first 10 games due to recovery from a fractured left hand.

Coach Taylor Jenkins said Brooks will come off the bench for the first few games to get his conditioning up before he returns to the starting lineup. It'll be Brooks' first time playing off the bench since the 2018-19 season.

Memphis Grizzliesguard Dillon Brooks tries to body language a 3-pointer in during their game against the Miami Heat at the FedExForum on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Brooks will add a scoring lift after averaging a career-high 17.2 points. But he'll add his biggest help on defense where the Grizzlies (6-4) are ranked 28th in defensive rating.

More than that, he'll bring an emotional lift as the Grizzlies feed off his swagger and intensity. Jenkins refers to him as the team's spirit leader and even on the bench, Brooks remains a fiery presence.

His return also means there will be shifts in the rotation. De'Anthony Melton will remain in the starting lineup but when Brooks moves back, it could mean Melton returns to the bench.

"Everyday I’m having to figure that out," Jenkins said pregame. "Guys that are healthy, in and out of the rotation. Whenever (Dillon) does come back, getting him back in and just finding chemistry. Luckily it’s early in the season and we’re not where we need to be, so it gives me the opportunity to try some different things here and there with the lineups."

For now, the Grizzlies and their fans can rejoice that their favorite two-way villain is finally in uniform for the first time since last season's playoffs.

