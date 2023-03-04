Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke leaves game vs. Nuggets early after non-contact leg injury

Brandon Clarke stepped awkwardly after missing a free throw, and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. (AP/David Zalubowski)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke had to be helped off the court on Friday night after he sustained what appeared to be a non-contact left leg injury after shooting a free throw.

Clarke, just before the end of the first quarter of their game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena, missed a free throw and took a step back with his left leg. After planting his leg behind him, Clarke recoiled and yelled out in pain. He had to be helped off the court and into the locker room without putting any weight off his leg.

Brandon Clarke suffered a left leg injury and had to be helped to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/GerWlifo8H — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) March 4, 2023

It’s unclear what Clarke did specifically, but he was seen riding a golf cart out of the arena with his ankle wrapped. Given that the injury was non-contact and he couldn’t put any weight on it whatsoever as he went off the floor, there's plenty of reason to be concerned.

Brandon Clarke exits on a golf cart.



Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/Ry2p79dJGW — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) March 4, 2023

Clarke finished with one point and one rebound in two minutes on Friday night. The 26-year-old has averaged 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season, his fourth with the Grizzlies.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.