Griz trample Trailblazers in St. George, 43-13

Sep. 10—ST. GEORGE, Utah — Nick Ostmo and Eli Gillman ran for two touchdowns each, and No. 13 Montana ran for 262 yards in a 43-13 non-conference win over Utah Tech Saturday.

Ostmo, seeing his first action of the season, picked up 118 yards on 12 carries and also caught two passes for 27 yards. He scored the Grizzlies' first touchdown on a 4-yard run, then added a 46-yard burst as the gap grew to 22-0 — Xavier Harris ran in the two-point PAT — at 12:41 of the second quarter.

By halftime it was 36-0: Gilman had a 2-yard scoring run in the first quarter; Junior Bergen returned a punt 47 yards for a touchdown at 5:08 of the second; and Gillman added another 2-yard TD with 39 seconds left before intermission.

Clifton McDowell started at quarterback and played the entire first half for Montana (2-0). He completed 7 of 10 passes for 94 yards, and ran nine times for 26 yards.

Sam Vidlak came in at QB in the second half and was 6 of 9 passing for 41 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown pass to Evan Schafer in the third quarter.

Gillman finished with 78 yards on 16 carries.

The Trailblazers, who lost 63-20 at Montana State last week, tallied a couple late TD passes by Koby Tracy, who was 15 of 33 passing for 209 yards. He was intercepted twice and Utah Tech's other QB, Boone Abbott, was picked off once. Travis Gradney,

Trajon Cotton and Nash Fouch all had interceptions for the Griz, who return home to play reigning Division II champion Ferris State next Saturday.

The Bulldogs beat Ashland 38-28 Saturday to improve to 2-0.

Levi Janacaro had six tackles to lead Montana. Riley Wilson and Matai Mata'afa each came up with a sack.