Gritty Simi Valley High football team ready for final playoff push

Brice Hawkins has uncovered a potent answer to any perceived deficiencies on the football field.

"I'm not the biggest, fastest, strongest guy out there," says Simi Valley High's junior running back. "I just work, and I keep working. I've learned there's so much you can accomplish if you're willing to work as hard as you can."

A relentless work ethic has turned the unheralded Hawkins into one of the county's most productive backs and, combined with an uncanny team bond, to transform the Simi Valley High football team into one of the season's biggest surprises.

A strong senior class graduated. Standout quarterback Steele Pizzella transferred out. There are no big names. Not a single transfer.

Yet, here the Pioneers are, on the verge of a guaranteed playoff berth and third place in the upper-crust Marmonte League. First, a visit to Oaks Christian, which is tied with St. Bonaventure for first place, on Friday night before a showdown game beckons with Bishop Diego in two weeks.

Senior quarterback Jesse Sereno knows what drives the Pioneers.

"We totally play as a team," he said. "We're a bunch of guys who have known each other since we were little kids. We've played with each on youth teams upwards, including the freshman and JV teams. Now we're on the varsity team together and we play for each other.

"We trust and believe in each there, There's no quit for us. We've worked too hard not to keep playing hard."

The Pioneers stand 5-3 overall — with tight losses to strongboys Pacifica, Yorba Linda and St. Bonaventure — and 2-1 in league.

Coach Jim Benkert loves what happened to his team since the first day of practices. He said one word best defines the Pioneers.

"Gritty," he said. "I don't know of a word that better sums up these players."

He expanded.

"Going into the season. everyone else had stars and big-name players," he said. "We mostly had guys who played on the JV team last season. But these are players who protect each other, they care for each other. And they're always ready to work. It's 100 degrees out there, and they're ready to go."

One more victory sends the Pioneers to postseason after missing out in 2022.

Simi Valley's players not only aren't surprised, they've expected this.

"Every day we talk about winning a CIF championship," said Hawkins. "That's how much we believe in each other, care about each other. We know we're capable of competing with anybody."

The confidence flows within a group that mostly lacked varsity experience before the season. Hawkins didn't start playing football before his freshman year. Sereno, realizing that Pizzella was an entrenched No. 1, planned on switching positions.

Now their production uplifts the Pioneers.

Sereno has connected on 118 of 183 pass attempts for 1,612 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. Hawkins has rushed for 838 yards on 104 carries (8.1 average) and has 30 receptions for 405 yards and three scores.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Hawkins has grown up to become a star, said the head coach. He doesn't mean physically.

"What he's done is mature immensely these past three years," said Benkert. "He's always been a great athlete. Now he understands what needs to be done in the classroom, how he needs the best balance in his life. He's learned about dedication and commitment. I couldn't be prouder of him."

Hawkins said he took up football as a freshman to follow family bloodlines.

"My father (Breon) and my uncles were very good players, and I knew I had it in me to be successful," said Hawkins. "I didn't want to waste my talents. I had to prove what I can do."

Hawkins credits Benkert for teaching him football and mentoring him as a person.

"He's made sure I put in the effort and it's all paid off," Hawkins said. "I not only try to step up every day in practice, I want to be a leader for the team. I'm all about the hard work."

Hawkins is as adept catching the ball as he is running from scrimmage.

"I like doing both, it's equal for me," he said. "I just love having the ball in my hands. I love making plays."

Two games left on the regular season schedule, and Hawkins said his team plays with the collective chip on its shoulders.

"We set out to prove the doubters wrong," he said. "Nobody believes in us and that's fine. We have to prove what we can do."

The 6-1, 180-pound Sereno held no expectations of playing quarterback as a senior.

"I know how great Steele is," Sereno said. "He would be the guy. I was going to ask to switch to defense or receiver.

"Then the news hit that he was leaving. I was happy. I know everyone else on the team was not happy. But I was happy because I'd get the chance to play quarterback with the guys I'd been playing with on the freshman and JV teams."

Sereno possesses more than decent tools, but he had to assert himself as a leader.

"I had to show the guys how much I care and how I'm there for all my teammate. Sometimes its leading by example, sometimes its yelling. It can get messy, but that's the job of a quarterback," he said.

Benkert quickly became a believer.

"I don't think I've ever had a quarterback who's a better leader, and by that I mean he is focused on every position and what their jobs are on every play," Benkert said. "All his teammates rely on him knowing what to do on every play. He's never been about himself, it's about the entire team."

Sereno also bounces back like he's on as trampoline. Any mistake or deficit, and he's immediately resilient.

"I've learned that the only way to handle adversity is to fight back," he said. "If I throw an interception, I have to answer by making plays. If we're trailing at halftime, we make adjustments. There's no quit in me or this team. Keep fighting. That's what we know."

Now comes the final playoff push.

