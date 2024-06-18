Gritty Chix Mud Race is coming back to Ace Adventure Resort

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) – Gritty Chix Mud Run is making another appearance at Ace Adventure Resort on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

You can participate solo or with a team.

County Park pool in Fayette County to not open in 2024

This race is to help raise money for a good cause with registration fees being donated to ‘New River Conservancy.’

Early registration is on Friday, June 21 but you can also register on Saturday, June 22 starting at 9 a.m.

Races start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.