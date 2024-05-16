With grit and ‘sense of urgency,’ Maryland baseball eyes return to postseason: ‘It’s right there in front of you’

One of Maryland baseball’s customs this season has involved traveling to road weekend series a day early to practice at opposing stadiums. But when the team got to Boston on Friday for a three-game series with Boston College, coach Matt Swope canceled practice and took the players and staff to Fenway Park to watch the Boston Red Sox host the Washington Nationals.

The Terps met with Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo and Red Sox hitting coach Dave Fatse before the game and then stuck around to watch Washington win, 5-1. The trip remains a pleasant memory for senior shortstop Kevin Keister, who said that was his first time at Fenway Park.

“We haven’t done that since I’ve been in college,” he said. “So it was really cool. … We were all getting ready to drop our stuff off at the hotel and then bus over to practice. But that was way better than practice.”

Since the middle of April, Maryland has been grinding. After a 4-8 rut in the middle of the season, the team has since won 11 of its past 16 games, including two of three against Big Ten leader Illinois April 26-28, to raise its Rating Percentage Index — a ranking based on winning percentages and strength of schedule — to 35.

Swope said replacing practice with the visit to Fenway Park was a necessary break.

“It’s been a culmination of the last month or so of realizing that being more pressurized or being harder on them isn’t the way to go with this group,” he said. “So it’s kind of been one of those things where after the last five or six weeks, we want to be loose and just go out there and have fun. With some groups, that will work, and with some groups, it won’t. But this has been one of those groups with a lot of young guys and a lot of new players, and it seemed to work better for this group.”

The Terps (34-19, 10-11 Big Ten) won two of three games at Boston College but will face their most important test when they host Penn State (23-22, 9-12) for a three-game series in the regular-season finale for both teams beginning Thursday at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium in College Park.

If the season ended today, Maryland would be the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament courtesy of tiebreakers over Ohio State (26-23, 10-11) and Michigan State (22-25, 10-11). How the team fares against the Nittany Lions could mean the difference between the No. 5 seed or missing the tournament entirely.

“We all know what’s on the line,” graduate student pitcher Kenny Lippman said. “We’re right on the bubble of making the Big Ten Tournament, and we’re right on the bubble of making a regional. We know what’s at stake. It’s felt like the season has been on the line for the last four weeks. So for us, not that much changes because we’ve had this sense of urgency for a while.”

The Terps’ march to this point might not be terribly surprising considering they were voted to finish third in the preseason Big Ten poll. But they had seven players selected in last year’s MLB draft and brought in 13 transfers and 13 freshmen to fill out the roster.

And at the helm was a first-time coach in Swope, who was promoted from associate head coach on June 12 — the same day his boss, Rob Vaughn, was announced as the new coach at Alabama.

Swope, who was a four-year starter at Maryland, became the first baseball alum to lead the team since Tom Bradley, a 1972 graduate who coached from 1991 to 2000 and recruited Swope to College Park in 1998. Since 2013, Swope had served as director of operations, assistant coach and associate head coach at his alma mater.

Big Ten Network analyst Danan Hughes said he has watched first-year coaches make sweeping changes. But he praised Swope with avoiding the temptation to overhaul a program that had captured the last two Big Ten regular-season titles and last year’s tournament championship.

“I think he should get an amazing amount of credit,” said Hughes, who was selected in the third round of the 1992 MLB draft by the Milwaukee Brewers before playing wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1993 to 1998. “He seems to know exactly what he wants to accomplish with the program. They were going to have some growing pains, and I think this year kind of showed that. But within those growing pains, they’re still a force in the Big Ten.”

Lippman, who spent his first three years at Denison before transferring for the past two seasons with the Terps, said Swope is “a little more fiery” than the laidback Vaughn. Both Lippman and Keister said Swope represents continuity.

“It’s always nice to have consistency,” Keister said. “When you get into specific routines over years, it’s always nice to know that even with a coaching change like that, you’re still doing the same things you did before.”

Maryland opened the season strong, racing to a 19-6 record that matched the team’s second-best start in school history and included six consecutive weekend series victories. The team reached the 30-win benchmark for the 12th time in program history, and Swope passed mentor John Szefc for the most victories in a single season by a coach in his debut. (Szefc had 30 in 2013.)

The current squad has already set a program record with 13 one-run victories, has 19 road wins (most by a Power 5 team), owns 18 comeback victories and has won 11 games in its final at-bat. Hughes, the Big Ten Network analyst, said he has been impressed by the Terps’ resilience.

“It seems like the star power they had in the past, they don’t have that one through nine, but I think they’re a little bit more gritty than maybe they have been in the past,” he said. “They were so loaded with talent, but if you talk to Matt Swope, they had to re-establish a whole new identity because there’s no way you can recycle that kind of talent that quickly. They’re just more blue collar, gritty now versus just being loaded with talent.”

Strong showings against Penn State and in next week’s Big Ten Tournament could clinch a fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Regionals. That Maryland can determine its destination is not lost on Swope.

“I told the guys that it’s a good position to be in when you control your own fate, when you don’t need other people to help you out, and when you don’t need other things to happen,” he said. “It’s right there in front of you if you just play decent baseball. So we’ll focus on that this week, and if we take care of business this weekend, then we know we kind of focus and shift our efforts to having the same kind of feeling next weekend.”

Regular-season finale

Penn State at Maryland

Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium

Thursday to Sunday

Stream: BTN+