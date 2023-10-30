Griswold-Wheeler's Cassidy voted The Bulletin Football Player of the Week

Griswold-Wheeler’s Luke Cassidy has been voted The Bulletin’s Football Player of the Week.

Griswold-Wheeler's Luke Cassidy is The Bulletin Player of the Week.

The Wolverines junior quarterback completed 6-of-8 passes for 100 yards with two touchdowns in a 49-20 victory over Ledyard. Cassidy threw TD passes of 34 and 16 yards to Kiyle Montigny. He also tossed a pair of 2-point conversions as the Wolverines won their fourth straight game.

More: Griswold-Wheeler football runs wild against Ledyard for fourth straight win

Griswold-Wheeler (6-1) travels to Stonington on Friday, Nov. 3. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.

This week’s Football Player of the Week nominees also included Gage Hinkley (NFA), and Kiyle Montigny (Griswold).

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Griswold-Wheeler's Luke Cassidy is The Bulletin Player of the Week