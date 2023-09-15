Griswold-Wheeler's Bransford voted Football Player of the Week

Griswold-Wheeler’s Deondre Bransford has been voted The Bulletin’s Football Player of the Week.

The senior running back/linebacker spearheaded the Wolverines’ big defensive effort in a season-opening 60-12 win against East Catholic.

Leading 21-6 early in the second quarter, Bransford intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. Bransford’s play gave the Wolverines some breathing room and seemed to deflate the undermanned Eagles, who were coming off a Class S playoff appearance a year ago.

This week’s Football Player of the Week nominees also included Conor Gaughan (Norwich Free Academy), Gage Hinkley (Norwich Free Academy), and Kiyle Montigny (Griswold-Wheeler).

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Bransford named Bulletin's Week 1 Football Player of the Week