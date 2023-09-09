Griswold-Wheeler football puts on fireworks display on first game on new turf field

GRISWOLD -- With the humidity, an overflow crowd, and a blockbuster post-game fireworks show, it seemed like the Fourth of July at Griswold High School on Friday night.

And there was a lot to celebrate.

Griswold-Wheeler christened its gorgeous new turf football field with a season-opening 60-12 victory over East Catholic. Yup, there were fireworks early and fireworks late for the Wolverines.

Griswold-Wheeler stunned East Catholic on the first play from scrimmage when Kin Kade Rubino scooped up a fumble and raced 40 yards for the season’s first touchdown.

On East Catholic’s next possession, Wolverines freshman lineman Kymani Boyce ripped the ball away from quarterback Ryan Carroll and rumbled into the end zone for a 13-0 lead.

“We were pretty well prepared,” Griswold coach Gregg Wilcox said. “East Catholic didn’t do a lot of things that surprised us. We didn't play in pads all week so today was their chomping-at-the-bit day to get back at it.”

East Catholic sophomore Joey Montalvo answered with a 70-yard kickoff return. But the Wolverines responded with four unanswered touchdowns to build a 40-6 halftime advantage.

Other highlights on the Wolverines big night included Deondre Bransford and Aedin DiGiacomo returning interceptions for touchdowns; Gabriel Dosithee scoring on a 1-yard TD plunge; and sophomore quarterback Kolby Mills finding Nicholas Watters for a 61-yard TD pass play.

Griswold-Wheeler senior Kiyle Montigny eyes the end zone during the Wolverines' 60-12 win over East Catholic at Griswold High School.

What it means

Griswold has high expectations this season and the lopsided win in their season opener was a confidence booster.

“We’re building off of last year,” Wilcox said. “It’s essentially the same group and we’re just trying to build off of it. Hopefully, at the end of the year we can go somewhere.”

Key play

Leading 21-6 early in the second quarter, Bransford intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. Bransford’s play gave the Wolverines some breathing room and seemed to deflate the undermanned Eagles, who were coming off a Class S playoff appearance a year ago.

Unsung hero

Griswold senior Kiyle Montigny’s: Montigny had a terrific game on both sides of the ball with three touchdowns and numerous defensive tackles.

“He made some great tackles tonight,” Wilcox said.

He scored on an eight-yard TD run early in the second quarter to give the Wolverines a 21-6 lead. Montigny also added a 54-yard touchdown run midway though the second quarter and opened the second half by taking the kick-off 65 yards for a touchdown.

Griswold-Wheeler freshman Kymani Boyce celebrates after scoring on a fumble return against East Catholic on Friday night at Griswold High School.

They said it

“It was our first night on our new field and we couldn’t lay an egg,” Wilcox said. “That would have been atrocious.”

What’s next

The Wolverines host Windham on Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

“That’s going to be a battle because they are always scrappy and always well coached,” Wilcox said. “It’s going to be a tough one.”

