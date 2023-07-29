Gripes by Derrick Henry, NFL running backs are reasonable, but they won't matter | Estes

This isn’t like Derrick Henry. He isn’t one to spill words.

Rarely, if ever, has the Tennessee Titans’ star — a let-my-play-do-the-talking kind of guy — been so publicly vocal about anything. It speaks to how strongly Henry feels about the current situation, that his play alone may no longer make a strong enough case in today’s NFL. Because it hasn’t for others at his position.

The NFL’s top running backs are grumbling. They’ve met on Zoom. Across the league, they’re feeling increasingly slighted and undervalued by a league that is collectively shifting money toward quarterbacks and wide receivers and offensive tackles and cornerbacks and edge rushers — the so-called premium positions.

Top running backs like Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott and others have been released. Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs were franchise-tagged.

All this has been despite — or perhaps it’s largely because of — the brutal workload and punishment that running backs are asked to endure to play this game.

Henry has been asked more than most.

Who better to lead the charge on behalf of his colleagues than Henry, who has long been the face of the runnin’ Titans, the NFL’s ground-and-pound outpost?

“There’s been times where a running back sometimes touches the ball more than a quarterback,” he said to the Nashville media Friday after a Titans preseason practice. “Have y’all witnessed it? I’m pretty sure y’all have.”

A few times, yeah.

Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry fields questions during a press conference after preseason training at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday morning, July 28, 2023.

When Henry nearly carried the Titans to the Super Bowl in 2019. When he reached 2,027 yards in 2020, and his peak still wasn’t until the first eight games of the following season. When the 2021 Titans lost their franchise player with a serious foot injury at midseason, all hope seemed lost.

But then, the Titans went and grabbed D’Onta Foreman off his couch and kept running and winning. They were 6-2 with Henry that season and 6-3 without him. At 12-5, they were the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

And there, we’ve reached the crux of this issue.

You can't argue with a market

They aren’t wrong, these running backs. You sympathize with their gripes.

But, look, they just won’t matter.

It's an inevitably harsh truth for Henry and his colleagues: There’s nothing they can do. No end game. No collective leverage. You can demand respect, but you can’t argue with simple economics and an imbalance of supply and demand in a league with finite salary cap space.

Running backs are worth what the NFL's market says they are worth. No more, no less.

“Everybody can choose to pay their employees what they want to pay them. I’ll leave it at that,” said Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who didn’t leave it at that.

“But there’s plenty of good backs in this league.”

Vrabel isn’t wrong, either. And in this instance, his side is the one that’ll be signing the checks.

To them, this isn’t about value. It’s about value over replacement.

Right now, the gap between an elite running back and an average running back isn’t as vast as it would be at quarterback or wide receiver. That’s why it doesn’t make sense for an NFL team to invest big-time money in a running back when an adequate replacement can easily be found for a lower cost.

The Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor — who doesn't seem thrilled with all of this, either — generally has been viewed as the NFL’s best running back, if not Henry or the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb. The Titans, Colts and Browns combined to go 18-32-1 last season. Not a winning record among them.

Who did the Titans miss more while he was sidelined? Henry in 2021? Or quarterback Ryan Tannehill in 2022?

Henry's future comes into focus

If we’re truly honest in hindsight, the wisest thing for the Titans after that 2021 season probably would have been to roll with Foreman and move Henry, saving about $8 million to $10 million that could have been used to help re-sign A.J. Brown or bolster the O-line.

I get why the Titans didn’t do that, of course. I wouldn’t have, either, at the time. I mean, it’s King Henry. He’s 29 years old.

He’s not a dinosaur. He’s a unicorn. There's a good chance he'll be the Titans' best, most productive player in 2023, just as he has been in previous seasons.

But even unicorns have to get older.

“I mean, you can run for 2,000 yards, and 2,000 yards is great,” Henry said, “but everybody else is looking at the carries. … No matter what we do, it seems like even if we are productive, when it comes to negotiating, it’s kind of used against us at that point.”

No one needs to start a GoFundMe for Henry, who makes an average salary of $12.5 million.

But no one is going to look back on Henry’s 2020 contract as a mistake by the Titans, either. His heroics have been worth a salary that still ranks third in the league among running backs, behind only Christian McCaffrey ($16.01 million) and Alvin Kamara ($15 million), per OverTheCap.com.

McCaffrey and Kamara, while very different from Henry, are similar running backs. They are more receivers and space players than they are between-the-tackles runners. There will continue to be money at the position in the NFL, but it’ll likely be for those types of running backs.

Like Tyjae Spears, the guy the Titans just drafted to put behind Henry.

When you consider that Henry’s contract is expiring after this season and that first-year Titans GM Ran Carthon came from the San Francisco 49ers — the team that traded for McCaffrey last season to add to an offense of versatile skill players like Deebo Samuel — it’s not difficult to see where this is headed.

Henry has to know that, too.

