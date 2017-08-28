Griner, Taurasi Mitchell lead Mercury past Storm 75-71

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 27: Crystal Langhorne #1 of the Seattle Storm shoots the ball and gets blocked by Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game on August 27, 2017 at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Joshua Huston/NBAE via Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) -- Brittney Griner had 29 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, and Leilani Mitchell hit two late 3-pointers to help the Phoenix Mercury hold off the Seattle Storm 75-71 on Sunday night.

Diana Taurasi scored 18 points, and Mitchell finished with 11 for Phoenix (16-16). The Mercury clinched a playoff berth earlier Sunday when the Chicago Sky lost to the New York Liberty, 92-62.

Mitchell hit a 3 to give Phoenix a two-point lead with 1:38 to play. Jewell Loyd answered with a layup but, after Griner and Loyd traded three-point plays, Mitchell made another 3 to make it 72-69 with 44 seconds left. Breanna Stewart hit two free throws to pull the Storm within one, and Taurasi hit a deep 3-pointer to cap the scoring with 15 seconds remaining.

Loyd scored a career-high 33 points, and Stewart added 13 points and nine rebounds for Seattle (14-18).

The Mercury were 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.