Griner speaks out for first time since being released from Russian custody
ABC News' Alex Presha reports on WNBA star Brittney Griner's first public comments since being released from Russian prison, and on her plans to return to basketball.
ABC News' Alex Presha reports on WNBA star Brittney Griner's first public comments since being released from Russian prison, and on her plans to return to basketball.
"Actors have been using makeup since the beginning of acting – that's one of their tools."
Carlos Correa's home run spray chart overlaid at Oracle Park shows the Giants' superstar will be just fine in his new ballpark.
An eventful day for Emma Raducanu found the British No 1 confirming the appointment of Sebastian Sachs as her new coach, only a couple of hours before she faced Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.
The tournament will grow to 48 teams and a new Round of 32 in four years time. Infantino says that groups could grow from 12 to 16.
Every year, Dec. 15 generates a lot of buzz because it is considered the unofficial start of the NBA trade season: As of today, 74 players who signed new contracts this summer become eligible to be traded. It’s a day that gets hopes up, and then… Crickets. It takes the pressure of a deadline to
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
Bol Bol is turning heads and filling up highlight reels amid a breakout season in Orlando. So why did the Celtics let him go last winter? Here's a brief history of Bol's brief Boston tenure, and how he helped the C's achieve their larger roster goals.
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
The 2022 PNC Championship takes place this Saturday, December 17 through Sunday, December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the action with his son Charlie, a budding star in his own right, after finishing in seventh place in 2020 and as runner-up last year.
Charlie and his dad really do have plenty of similar traits.
Tennessee football offers Bryce Young.
WASHINGTON (AP) Louis Orr, a star forward at Syracuse who played eight NBA seasons before going into a lengthy career in coaching, has died. Orr's family said Friday in a statement through Georgetown that he died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr helped Syracuse make four NCAA Tournament appearances from 1976-80 and earned All-Big East season and conference tournament honors during his senior year.
Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks hasn't forgotten the "smack" Klay Thompson talked about Memphis and is looking forward to guarding him on Christmas Day.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy gave credit to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for laying the groundwork for his success at quarterback.
Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing his opinion about the MVP race. The Dallas Cowboys' star linebacke r said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles' third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He [more]