Griner in seventh hearing in Russian court

STORY: Griner, a star player in the U.S.-based Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on February 17, just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, unleashing a broader confrontation with the West.

She pleaded guilty to a drugs charge in court on July 7 but denied she had intentionally broken the law.

Her trial formally began on July 1 at a court on the outskirts of Moscow.

Russian authorities said the 31-year-old was carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, a substance illegal in the country.

She was charged with smuggling a large quantity of drugs, an offence that can carry up to 10 years in jail.

U.S. officials and a score of athletes have called for the release of Griner - or "BG" as she is known in the basketball community.

  • Brittney Griner's trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy

    Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate has expanded from a tiny, cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-U.S. diplomacy. As the trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced rising calls for action to win her release. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

  • Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

    American basketball star Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. During the hearing, prosecutors called a state narcotics expert who analyzed cannabis found in Griner's luggage. Griner was escorted into court in handcuffs and placed inside a cage in the trial in Khimki, a town on the northern edge of Moscow.

