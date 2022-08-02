Griner back in Russian court as US steps up diplomatic efforts for her release

Reuters Videos

STORY: “One of them is that the serial numbers of the machines that were used are not stipulated in the expertise” - Griner’s lawyer Marina Blagovolina told Reuters.She added that Griner heard the news about possible prisoner swap with U.S. and that she’s hoping that she could be coming home soon.Griner, a star player in the U.S.-based Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on February 17, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, unleashing a broader confrontation with the West.She pleaded guilty to a drugs charge in court on July 7 but denied she had intentionally broken the law.Russian authorities said the 31-year-old was carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, a substance illegal in the country.She was charged with smuggling a large quantity of drugs, an offence that can carry up to 10 years in jail.U.S. officials and a score of athletes have called for the release of Griner - or "BG" as she is known in the basketball community.They say she has been wrongfully detained and should be immediately returned to her family in the United States.Russian authorities say there is no basis to consider Griner's detention illegal and that the case against her is not political.