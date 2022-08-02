Breaking news:

Nationals trade Juan Soto to Padres in blockbuster

Griner back in Russian court as US steps up diplomatic efforts for her release

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Mercury
    Phoenix Mercury
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman discusses the latest on WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is back in court as U.S. officials attempt to negotiate a prisoner swap for her release.

Recommended Stories