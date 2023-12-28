The Grinch didn’t steal the Holiday Bowl: addition by subtraction helped USC in a big way

We saw on Wednesday night in the Holiday Bowl how important it was for Alex Grinch and Donte Williams to leave USC.

Luca Evans of the Southern California News Group pointed out before the Holiday Bowl that nearly one-third of USC’s roster was unavailable for this game against Louisville. Evans counted 20 of the 60 players listed on the 2023 depth chart as being unavailable for this game. That’s a lot of players. That’s a lot of depth to lose.

USC was thin. USC did not have a lot of options in this game. Miller Moss was the quarterback, and no one else, with Caleb Williams opting out and Malachi Nelson in the portal. Domani Jackson, Tackett Curtis, and lots of other notable names weren’t available on defense. This did not set up well for USC, at least not on paper. Louisville won 10 games this season and had a defense with a good statistical profile. Louisville’s offensive line pounded a Notre Dame defensive line which gave USC all sorts of problems.

We didn’t expect USC to win to begin with. After all the opt-outs and transfers, USC’s odds seemed to be even lower. After Louisville got off to a quick start, it seemed that the worst was about to happen.

Then everything changed.

USC showed resilience and toughness. We saw things from this group that we hadn’t seen since the blowout of Stanford on September 9. This was a completely new Trojan team. Where has this team been?

The answer: addition by subtraction brought forth this effort. We will explain in the tweets below:

LOTS OF BODIES MISSING

By my unofficial count, 20 of #USC's 60 players listed on their 2023 depth chart are not playing today in the Holiday Bowl (either due to injury, transfer or electing to skip). Just an extremely thin roster. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 28, 2023

WHAT WE LEARNED

DORIAN SINGER AND MARIO WILLIAMS DID NOT DO THIS IN 2023

The immediacy with which USC WRs are getting open, and the lack of soft play from the USC secondary, are the two biggest differences in the Trojans tonight when compared to the 2023 regular season. https://t.co/Gx6ygiPBQz — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 28, 2023

SECONDARY COACHING WAS MUCH BETTER

TAYLOR MAYS ON THE COACHING STAFF WITH DONTE WILLIAMS OUT

Taylor Mays deserves some credit for how well this depleted #USC secondary has played. Mays having taken over as the interim DB coach. — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) December 28, 2023

O-LINE RESHUFFLE HELPED

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound true freshman Elijah Paige will start at left tackle tonight, his first #USC start. Normal left tackle starter Jonah Monheim is kicking inside to right guard. The future will be on display. — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) December 28, 2023

NEW BLOOD DEFINITELY HELPED AT RECEIVER

Another pass downfield for Makai Lemon, who seems to be feeling himself tonight. 35 more yards gives him 75 total from two catches. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 28, 2023

FAST LANE -- JA'KOBI LANE

Omg Ja’Kobi Lane. Only a freshman. pic.twitter.com/nQBL09NfWI — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) December 28, 2023

ZACHARIAH BRANCH

Three true freshmen WR's are lighting it up tonight…the only one who's NOT is our most heralded kid of all, Zachariah Branch, and he almost broke a punt return for a TD. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) December 28, 2023

DUCE GOT LOOSE

Miller Moss throws his SIXTH TD to Duce Robinson on a 44-yard DOT as USC extends lead over Louisville https://t.co/A9KS3NBLVm pic.twitter.com/2bqznEShPK — Ron Bohning (@RonBohning) December 28, 2023

FRESHMEN STATS

USC true freshman WR stats from the Holiday Bowl: 5 ⭐️ + Duce Robinson- 44 yards, TD

5 ⭐️ + Zachariah Branch- 31 APY

4 ⭐️ Makai Lemon- 75 yards

4 ⭐️ Ja’Kobi Lane- 60 yards, 2 TDs 213 yards and 21 points from freshman. You can say USC has a bright future at WR. #WRU — Nico (@USC_Nico) December 28, 2023

BETTER TACKLING

Best tackling we've done since the Stanford game. https://t.co/OyV2y3oZAG — GO BACK TO THE PAC12, USC. WE AINT READY (@BlackSaiyan455) December 28, 2023

ACCURATE TAKE

USC has not been great defensively tonight but they are tackling exceptionally better than they were in the regular season. — Sal Bones (@KANYESHRUGZ51) December 28, 2023

MATH

So wait.. Donte Williams leaves USC & then the secondary doesn’t give up any explosive pass plays? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/77EOjz3NUh — D’Anton Lynn’s Disciple ✌🏽 (@DwaneRobinson4Q) December 28, 2023

BEYOND DEBATE AT THIS POINT

If there was one thing that we know now for sure after watching the Holiday Bowl, Alex Grinch was the one holding USC back.#FightOn #HolidayBowl — (E-ROD) Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) December 28, 2023

KEY FACT

Louisville held to 5.1 yards per play in the holiday bowl after averaging 6.1 over the season Bruce is a great reporter, but I wonder whether the anonymous sources who told him "usc's problem wasn't Alex grinch" will do some kind of mea culpa. What a complete whiff on their end https://t.co/xukfNF4DU8 — BuckMetrics (@buckmetrics) December 28, 2023

WHAT EVERYONE IS THINKING

Alex Grinch must really suck as a DC if the Trojans defense is playing this well without him. — Allbouttheu83 (@allbouttheu83) December 28, 2023

REALITY

Yea hard to find a DB with success under Donte Williams — Terrion Arnolds Burner (@bamanews247) December 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire