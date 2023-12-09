Grimsby Town 2-1 Crewe Alexandra

New Grimsby Town manager David Artell picked up his first win with a 2-1 victory against his former club Crewe Alexandra at Blundell Park.

Goals from Abo Eisa and Danny Rose did the damage as the Alex - who scored through substitute Joe White in the second half - were beaten for only the fourth time in League Two this season.

Connor O'Riordan went close for Crewe in the early stages with a strong header which Grimsby goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright palmed away.

But the Mariners seized control after that and took the lead when Eisa curled a stunning right-foot shot into the top corner from 25 yards in the 16th minute.

Crewe should have pulled a goal back midway through the first half when Lewis Billington fired wide after a goalmouth scramble and Rose made them pay when he made it 2-0 to Grimsby just before half-time.

Rose and Toby Mullarkey took aim for the home side from long range after the restart, while Harry Clifton also went close before Crewe grabbed themselves a consolation 13 minutes from time from sub White.

Report supplied By PA Media