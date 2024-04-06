Grimsby Town 1-0 Newport County: Danny Rose gives lowly Mariners victory

Danny Rose's goal was his 15th of the season [Huw Evans picture agency]

Grimsby Town boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from League Two as Danny Rose's goal secured victory over Newport County.

Skipper Rose steered home from inside the penalty area as Newport suffered a fourth straight defeat.

Grimsby had a number of chances to extend their lead, with Rose and Donovan Wilson denied by fine Nick Townsend saves.

But the Mariners held on for a first win in five games.

Grimsby now sit five points clear of the bottom two, with Newport dropping to 16th having seen their disappointing run continue.

Offrande Zanzala had the Exiles' best opportunity before the break but sent his header off target.