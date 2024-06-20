Grimsby sign Derry City defender McJannet

Cameron McJannet has played 21 times for Derry last season [Getty Images]

Grimsby Town have signed Derry City defender Cameron McJannet for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old Englishman joined the Candy Stripes from Stoke City in 2020 and made 142 appearances.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, when I first heard about it, I was excited by the possibility,” he told the club website.

“The gaffer likes the look of what I can do on the pitch, defending and being good on the ball, hopefully I can bring that to the table.”

McJannet is the Mariners' fourth signing of the summer, following left-back Matty Carson, goalkeeper Jordan Wright and defender Tyrell Warren.