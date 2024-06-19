Grimsby sign defender Carson after Reading exit

Matty Carson spent a solitary season with Reading [Getty Images]

Grimsby Town have signed left-back Matty Carson on a two-year deal after he was released by League One side Reading.

The 21-year-old, who was on the books at Burnley as a teenager before moving on to Accrington Stanley, featured 17 times in all competitions for the Royals last season.

Grimsby head coach David Artell praised the defender for having "a real growth mindset".

"He's got some unbelievable attributes, especially in an attacking sense," Artell told the club website.