Grill in the Ville this weekend to include Peach State OL commit

Florida football’s first edition of its midsummer Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to build a closer relationship with Billy Napier and the Gators’ staff, is set to take place on Saturday, July 29, in Gainesville.

Among the myriad of prep recruits making their way to Hogtown this weekend is three-star offensive lineman Marcus Mascoll out of Snellville (Georgia) South Gwinnett in the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4.5-inch, 290-pound trench warrior committed to Florida back on June 19 following an official visit, choosing the Gators over the LSU Tigers and NC State Wolfpack.

“It’s the people, it’s the people down here. Gainesville, it’s a great location, so I had to come down to see the Gators,” Mascoll told Swamp247 after his OV. “It was mainly just being around the players more, because that’s how I get the feel for, ‘these could be my future teammates’, so that’s mainly what I tried to soak in, all the stuff they threw at me, but it was good.”

His commitment was the third for the offensive line as Napier and Co. look to bolster the corps as one simply cannot have too much o-line depth. And it appears the love goes both ways between him and the program.

“Florida is a great university and Gainesville is a great city,” Mascoll told On3’s Hayes Fawcett after committing. “Coach (Billy) Napier, Coach (Rob) Sale and Coach (Darnell) Stapleton are all great dudes and they make me feel like a priority.”

Mascoll is ranked No. 680 overall and No. 52 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 623 and 41, respectively.

