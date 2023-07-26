Grill in the Ville this weekend will include this 4-star LB commit

Florida football is getting set to host the first edition of the Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to get a gander at what Billy Napier and the Gators have to offer.

Many of this weekend’s visitors have already committed to the Orange and Blue, such as four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes out of Largo (Florida) who gave his word back at the end of January following the program’s Junior Days event. The 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound defender told Gators Online that he always planned on being a Gator and went into that visit knowing he would don the Orange and Blue.

“It was the plan the whole time. I’m blessed to be a Gator. Go Gators,” he revealed. “I’ll be a MIKE only. They said I’ll just be a middle linebacker and come off the edge more on third down. Basically, I would be like Amari Burney/Ventrell Miller.”

The now-high school senior made an official visit to campus the first weekend of June.

Hayes is ranked No. 50 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 54 and 6, respectively.

