Grill in the Ville event will include massive 4-star Florida OT commit

Florida football’s first edition of its midsummer Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to build a closer relationship with Billy Napier and the Gators’ staff, is set to take place on Saturday, July 29, in Gainesville.

Among those slated to be in attendance for this summer’s bar-b-que extravaganza is four-star offensive tackle commit Fletcher Westphal out of Leesburg (Virginia) in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The massive 6-foot-8-inch, 335-pound lineman committed to Napier’s program on July 10, choosing the Orange and Blue over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs.

“For a long time, Arkansas was the leader and I hadn’t taken too many visits to Florida, but as I got down there more, I started feeling differently about them,” Westphal told Chad Simmons of On3. “I took my official visit to Florida, and I really enjoyed being around the players, I enjoyed being around the coaches and I loved the strength and conditioning staff. Everyone there was great to be around.”

Westphal is ranked No. 296 overall and No. 24 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 249 and 19, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire