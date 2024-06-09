Grifol: White Sox to call up Top 100 prospect ‘if everything goes as planned’

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox are going to be calling up one of their top pitching prospects to make his major league debut Tuesday, according to manager Pedro Grifol.

“If everything goes as planned, it will be [Drew] Thorpe,” Grifol said during pregame media availability Sunday. “As it stands right now, that’s the plan.”

Thorpe, the No. 54 prospect in baseball according to mlb.com, has dazzled at Double-A with the Birmingham Barons so far in 2024. He is 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA in 11 starts with 60 innings pitched, and 56 strikeouts to just 17 walks over those 60 innings.

In 2023, Thorpe won the MLB Pipeline Pitching Prospect of the Year award, leading the minors in strikeouts (182 in 139.1 innings), strikeout minus walk percentage (26.9%) and swinging strike rate (18.6%), while also finishing second in MiLB in wins (14), winning percentage (.875), WHIP (0.98) and strikeout percentage (34%).

A consensus all-American at Cal Poly in 2022, Thorpe set a school record with 149 strikeouts (second in NCAA DI baseball that year) over 104.2 innings pitched before he was drafted in the second round by the New York Yankees.

Thorpe was originally included in a mega deal that sent Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres to the Yankees in Dec. 2023, before being dealt again three months later in a trade that sent him, right-handed pitcher Jairo Iriarte (MLB’s No. 9 White Sox prospect), outfielder Samuel Zavala (MLB’s No. 6 White Sox prospect) and major league reliever Steven Wilson to the South Side for Dylan Cease.

“He’s a strike thrower. He’s a competitor. He’s got a plus-plus-plus changeup,” Grifol said of Thorpe. “He knows how to pitch. He’s calm. He’s got a really good demeanor. [I’m] looking forward to seeing him pitch at this level.”

The White Sox’s No. 3 prospect behind shortstop Colson Montgomery and left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz according to mlb.com, Thorpe’s two best traits are his changeup and his control, which carry 70 and 60 grades, respectively.

The White Sox will be in Seattle playing the Mariners Tuesday, with Seattle expected to start right-handed pitcher Bryan Woo (3-0, 1.07 ERA) opposite of Thorpe.

