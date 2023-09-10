Grifol clarifies: Kopech is NOT a reliever
White Sox' manager Pedro Grifol explains that the team does not consider Michael Kopech a relief pitcher
Grifol clarifies: Kopech is NOT a reliever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
White Sox' manager Pedro Grifol explains that the team does not consider Michael Kopech a relief pitcher
Grifol clarifies: Kopech is NOT a reliever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The White Sox are 49-76 this season.
Ole Miss outscored Tulane 30-3 after trailing 17-7 in the first half.
"I just feel like somebody shot me," the right-handed pitcher said of his injury.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Patriots are back to their initial depth chart at quarterback, in bizarre fashion.
"I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball," Sarr told Yahoo Sports. "I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation."
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
Stephen Strasburg might not be retiring after all.
Let's break down every angle to help you put together a Week 1 NFL teaser.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.
The Dodgers star fouled a ball off his foot Thursday.
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
Williams was accused of domestic battery by strangulation and assault with a weapon against her wife, among other charges.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk breaks down whom she thinks will falter out of the gate in Week 1.
Hopkins is taking names after teams denied him in free agency.
“A lot of people don’t like him,” Luka Dončić said of Brooks. “But I respect him for what he does.”
Introducing the newest NFL podcast series from Yahoo Sports: Zero Blitz.