Griffins-IceHogs playoffs schedules announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins and Rockford IceHogs playoff series schedule was announced Wednesday.

In their quest for a third Calder Cup championship, the Griffins will face the IceHogs in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals.

Seeding for the series is still being determined, but the Griffins’ first two playoff games at Van Andel Arena have been set for Wednesday, May 1, and Friday, May 3. Tickets for both games go on sale at 3 p.m. Wednesday and can be purchased online.

If they get the second seed, Game 1 will be away on Saturday, April 27, and Game 2 and Game 3 will be at Van Andel Arena. If needed, Game 4 will be in Rockford on Sunday, May 5, and Game 5 will be back in Grand Rapids on Friday, May 10.

If they get the third seed, Game 1 and Game 2 will be at BMO Center on April 26 and April 27. The Griffins will return to Van Andel for Game 3 on May 1. If necessary, Game 4 will be at home on May 5 and in Rockford on May 5 for Game 5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.